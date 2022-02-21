Welcome to the final week of the regular season for boys basketball and the final power rankings of the season.
It’s hard to imagine that this is the last week of regular season. It feels like just yesterday was opening night and I was pondering about my first set of rankings.
But let’s not waste any more time. Let’s look at how the final rankings played out based on preseason projections.
No. 1 Eastside
Record: 21-1, 10-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Blazers were featured in my first rankings for the season, but I didn’t think they would end up on top. They can claim an outright conference title this week and contend for a sectional championship next week. That’s a pretty good first year under head coach Ed Bentley.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 21-2, 9-1 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars had a chance to go wire-to-wire as the top team and some think they are the top team in the area. They’ll have the chance to prove me wrong next week at the sectional at Westview.
No. 3 Prairie Heights
Record: 11-8, 6-3 NECC
Last week: 3
The Panthers are the surprise story of the season. From three wins a season ago to potentially 13 by the end of the week. It’s been an incredible first year under coach Delmar Bontrager, and this team could be even better next season.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 12-8, 6-4 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
I was hopeful the Chargers would finish a little higher at the beginning of the season, but this team is really starting to find its stride and will be real contenders for the sectional title next week at Wawasee.
No. 5 DeKalb
Record: 9-11, 2-5 NE8
Last week: 5
The Barons were on the outside looking in when the season started. Consistency has been an issue with this team, but when it’s right, it’s pretty good.
Others considered: East Noble, Fremont.
