NAPPANEE — East Noble ended its regular season on a good note with a 9-3 win over NorthWood on Monday.
The Knights threw four pitchers in the contest and held up well working out of some jams early on.
“The pitching was solid. We got a lot of guys in with playing on Wednesday. We didn’t want anyone to go too deep into counts,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Noah Perkins threw the first three innings for the Knights and held the Panthers off the scoreboard. NorthWood got all three of its runs off relief pitcher Luke Mast in his only inning of work in the fourth.
Trace Holliday tossed the next two frames, and Charles Gabet finished off the game with a scoreless seventh.
The Knights (10-11) got the scoring starting in the first after Perkins drove in Tristan Rothenberger with a fielder’s choice to second. The Knights loaded the bases with a pair of hit by pitches, then Holliday drew a walk to double the lead, 2-0.
Evan Eggering added one more to the lead in the third with a fielder’s choice to second that brought home a run.
The Panthers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third, but Perkins ended the threat with a strikeout and a fly out to left.
NorthWood cut the lead to one in the fourth with a two-run single from Gage Gongwer, then he scored on a single up the middle by Mason Bogan to tie the game, 3-3.
East Noble responded right away in the top of the fifth. Brayden Risedorph blasted a solo homer over the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence to lead off the inning and take back the lead.
As he was rounding third, Risedorph looked over in the home dugout at NorthWood head coach AJ Risedorph, his brother, and had some words for him.
“He said, ‘I can hit curveballs now.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you can’t hit mine,’ AJ Risedorph, a 2006 East Noble graduate, said. “We’re going to have to put on a show and get in the box against each other one-on-one.”
Monday’s game was the first time the two brothers have faced each other. NorthWood and East Noble normally play one another in the scrimmage before the regular season, but this season they were able to schedule a game.
“To be in the dugout and see him compete against us today was special,” AJ Risedorph said.
The Knights added to their lead later in the inning with a two-run single from Reese Rouch.
“I’m proud of how we answered back on their one big inning and came back to tie. We scored in the three innings after that. Pretty good game for us,” Desmonds said.
Perkins added one more with a single down the right-field line in the sixth, and Owen Ritchie scored on a passed ball in the seventh to make it 8-3.
In the top of the seventh with two runners on and two outs, Brayden Risedorph stepped in the box. AJ Risedorph called out to the umpire behind the plate and told him he was going to intentionally walk Brayden and put him on first. Once again, the two brothers shared a look.
Perkins made the Panthers pay and drew the bases-loaded walk to score another run that made up the final score.
The Knights begin sectional play Wednesday at DeKalb against the host Barons at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.