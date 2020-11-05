LIGONIER – West Noble’s girls basketball team opened its season for new coach Jeff Burns with a 42-23 victory over Bethany Christian Thursday night.
The Chargers jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. They pretty much maintained it over the next two stanzas, then extended the margin in the fourth quarter to complete the non-conference victory.
West Noble held the Bruins to 15% shooting from the field (6-41) and forced 21 turnovers from Bethany Christian.
“We had the girls fill out a questionnaire on what they were strongest at and 85% of the girls said it was defense,” said Burns, a longtime assistant coach for the Chargers before stepping away from the program last season. “So we racheted up the defense in practice.
“We harped on it and stressed rotating on the pass instead of after the fact,” he added. “The effort was good. We’re going to make some mistakes.”
Senior Lilly Mast led West Noble with 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Her floor game bloomed as the contest went on.
Sophomore guard Mackensy Mabie, a transfer from Columbia City, had 10 points in her Charger debut. Junior forward Jazmyn Smith added eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and two steals.
“Mackensy is a great addition, a nice complement to Lilly and Jazmyn,” Burns said. “She’s a good player. She’s scrappy.”
Senior Sadie Brenneman led Bethany Christian with seven points. The Bruins started two freshman and another ninth grader played a lot off the bench.
West Noble will host a solid Blackhawk Christian squad Saturday around 2:30 p.m. The Braves won 18 games and the local Class 1A sectional last season.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco won at Lakewood Park 59-46 in David Goodwell’s debut as Eagle coach. Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers with 24 points.
