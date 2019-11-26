ALBION — The Central Noble girls put the pressure on from the get-go and never let up for 32 minutes in their 56-38 win over Lakeland on Tuesday.
The Cougars (5-1, 3-0 NECC) were in passing lanes and attacked the basket all game long and used a 10-0 run by Bridgette Gray in the second quarter to pull away with a comfortable win.
Six different Central Noble players tallied at least one steal in the win, and three had four or more.
“I thought our defensive intensity and concentration was pretty good for 32 minutes,” Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said. “I never felt like Lakeland got into any rhythm offensively.”
The Lakers (1-6, 0-2) were 16-of-41 (39%) from the field on Tuesday, but 21 turnovers was too much to overcome. Lakeland’s best player in Bailey Hartsough was limited to just two points. Beth Stroop hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 13 points in the loss.
“Our first key to victory tonight was limiting Hartsough and Stroop,” Treesh said. “I thought our team defense was really good.”
Central Noble was the more aggressive team in every facet of the game. It outrebounded Lakeland 28-18, including 11 offensive rebounds that were either put back up for two points or drew a foul. The Cougars went to the free-throw line 29 times, compared to just twice by the Lakers, which didn’t come until there was 2:31 left in the third quarter.
“I think this was the first time this year from the get-go we were ready and dialed in and knew what we had to do,” Treesh said.
It took a few minutes for Central Noble to find its own rhythm offensively in the first quarter, but freshman Meghan Kiebel came off the bench and gave her team a spark in a matter of seconds. She grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the putback, then six seconds later she stole a Lakeland pass in the backcourt and was fouled while driving to the hoop.
The Cougars pushed their lead to seven points after Jocelyn Winebrenner hit a shot from the short corner to make it 11-4 late in the first.
Then, Gray went on a personal 10-0 run that happened in a span of two minutes and started and ended with a three. The junior’s run gave the home team a 25-7 lead.
Lakeland’s Madison Keil ended the run with a basket with 3:03 left in the first half. It was the first made basket by the Lakers in almost seven minutes.
Central Noble pushed its lead to 32-13 by halftime and it led by as many as 24 early in the fourth quarter after Gray hit a contested layup that drew a whistle. She hit the free attempt, then assisted on a bucket from Kiebel that made it 50-26.
Gray finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assist and four steals. Kiebel ended up with 10 points and a game-high five steals. Lydia Andrews and Madi Vice each had nine points, and Andrews also added four steals.
The Cougars were 18-of-56 (32 percent) from the floor and 18-for-29 (62 percent) at the charity stripe.
Sadie Edsall was the only other Lakeland scorer in double figures with 10 points.
Central Noble has won five straight since its season-opening loss to Bishop Luers, which feels like a distance memory with the way it’s playing right now.
“You always keep it there, because you judge a lot of the games you play based on Luers. That’s going to be one of the better teams on our schedule,” Treesh said. “But we’ve got some other games coming up that excited for that we are going to be majorly challenged. The next one against Goshen at Goshen.”
The Cougars travel to the Maple City to face the Redhawks on Tuesday.
