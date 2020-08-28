NAPPANEE — The Class 4A No. 2 Knights made plays when they need to the most and pulled out 15-14 victory over No. 9 NorthWood on Friday night.
Both teams did their scoring in the first half, then the second half became a defensive struggle.
“That was pretty ugly,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said. “We’ve won a lot of pretty games over the years, and we’ve won a few ugly ones. It always feels good to win, and what I’m proud of is that while it was ugly there were things that we really grew up on.”
The Knights’ defense made two crucial stops in the red zone in the second half to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard.
Before the end of the third quarter, the Panthers drove all the way to the 1-yard line before a false start penalty pushed them back. After two plays of no gain, NorthWood quarterback Kaden Lone faked a run up the middle and stopped to throw a jump pass to an open receiver. Safety Rowan Zolman leaped back and snagged the ball out of the air for the interception.
“I think the play he made in the end zone was insane, and what that probably does is maybe scare (NorthWood) into not attacking the middle of the field. Last week, he had two interceptions over the middle as well,” Amstutz said.
With under five minutes left and still a one-point game, the Panthers decided to go for it on fourth and five from the 15-yard line. Lone dropped back to pass and couldn’t find an open target, then Bryce Charles came in and brought Lone to the ground, giving East Noble the ball back.
“I felt like we needed to prove something going on the road against the No. 9 team in the state. We needed to prove that we are one of the best defenses in the state,” East Noble linebacker Cole Schupbach said. “We did that tonight holding NorthWood to zero points in the final two quarters.”
Amstutz said he saw his team grow up on the ensuing offensive drive when the Knights needed a few first downs to seal the win, and Justin Marcellus put his head down and did so, taking every handoff until the final two plays, which were kneels by Dalton Stinson.
The three other offensive drives for the Knights in the second half, all ended in punts.
NorthWood opened the game with a 65-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by Lone, who took over for starting quarterback Nate Newcomer, who was knocked out of the game on the fourth play of the game.
The Panthers stalled on their next drive but tried a fake punt. The throw was picked off by Jacob VanGorder, who returned it into the red zone.
On the next play, Stinson lofted a fade up to Zolman for an easy score. East Noble matched NorthWood’s two-point conversion with one of their own.
After a Panther punt, Stinson hit Zolman again for a 23-yard pitch and catch to take a 15-8 lead.
Stinson was picked off on the next drive by Ethan Evers, who returned it to the 17-yard line. Three plays later, Evers punched it in for the score. NorthWood tried to take the lead with another two-point conversion but it was unsuccessful.
Friday’s win was the first over NorthWood since 2013 in the first round of sectionals. The Knights have lost the other three matchups in the state tournament against the Panthers.
“We know we’re a young team and have a lot of growing up to do, but it’s a big mental hurdle, NorthWood has been for the last three years for us,” Amstutz said.
