EMMA — Consistency through all four quarters of a game has been a struggle for the Westview girls basketball team. For head coach Randy Yoder, Saturday’s 51-25 win against Sturgis, Michigan, was the most consistent he’s seen the team all year.
“We’ve shown spurts of (consistency) in the past but we’ve never been able to sustain it for 32 minutes,” Yoder said.
Westview (2-12) didn’t have any problems on offense early in the first quarter, holding an 8-4 lead early on and a 10-8 lead after eight minutes. The defense struggled, however, allowing Sturgis (3-3) to go on an 8-2 run to give the Trojans a 12-10 lead at the 6:13 mark of the second quarter, their only lead of the game.
Sturgis senior Sage Groves was a major factor in this run, hitting two wide-open threes on what looked to be missed assignments by the defense.
“We were mixing our defenses in the first quarter and we weren’t crisp in making the switches.” Yoder said. “They took advantage of that.”
Yoder noticed this and decided on a primary defense, which held the Trojans to just three more points in the second quarter. The Warriors would go on a 9-0 run thanks to six unanswered points by junior Gloria Miller followed by an and-one by freshman Lucy Rensberger.
During that run, Westview totaled eight offensive rebounds in four possessions. Sophomore Alexys Antal also totaled two of her game-high five steals in that span.
The Warriors went into the locker room at halftime on top 22-15 and kept the gas pedal down coming out of the intermission. They went on another run of six unanswered points from Miller and Rensberger.
After an and-one from Sturgis junior Shelby Bennett in the third quarter, the Warrior defense held the Trojans scoreless for four minutes and carried a 36-20 lead into the fourth quarter, shutting down any chance of a comeback.
Miller finished with 25 points and 9 rebounds, and Rensberger finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds, eight of those coming off of the offensive glass.
“Even though Gloria scored almost half our points, all nine of our girls who played contributed,” Yoder said. “Our point guard Alexys Antal distributed the ball well and made good decisions and Lucy played well underneath the basket. Even though one person sometimes gets the most accolades, our whole team helped to contribute to this win.
Other key players for Westview were Antal (7 points, 5 steals, 4 assists), junior Hallie Mast (4 points, 5 rebounds) and freshman Kate Welsh (4 assists).
Westview hosts Lakeland in a Lagrange County rivalry game this coming Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Lakeland’s a gifted team,” Yoder said. “They had some injuries so their record is a bit deceiving, but I’m encouraged with the way our ball movement is more crisp and we’re starting to recognize what we need to do to be successful offensively.
“It’s a rivalry game, so you just throw out the records and go and play.”
