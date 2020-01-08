BLUFFTON — The Cougars were up 10 points midway through the third quarter and were in control, but a fourth-quarter rally by Bluffton forced overtime. During the extra period, Sawyer Yoder took over for Central Noble and led the Cougars to a 57-52 victory.
Yoder was called for a technical foul with 5:42 left in the fourth quarter, but he shook it off and scored 12 of his 24 points from there and helped will his team to victory.
“I got on him about the technical. I don’t know that he did very much. The coaches didn’t think he did very much to get a technical, but walk away from that stuff. He knows better. Sometimes kids get caught up in those little battles within the game and forget about the important one, the score at the end of the game,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Connor Essegian had 21 points, and Ryan Schroeder finished with six for the Cougars (7-2).
Central Noble was up 30-20 halfway through the third quarter, but a 21-6 run by the Tigers (6-3) over the next eight minutes put them ahead 41-36 with 3:45 left.
“I told the kids at halftime I thought we were pretty good defensively in the first half, but we didn’t execute offensively. And I thought that happened right there,” Bodey said. “They weren’t scoring in bunches. It took them a while to take the lead on us. I thought we were pretty good defensively, but we just couldn’t execute on offense.”
The Cougars were able to muster up some offense from Essegian and Yoder in the final minutes of regulation and took back the lead at 42-41 after a shot from Yoder and a putback and free throws from Essegian.
However, the Tigers went back in front with a pair of free throws from Hayden Nern, who finished with 20 points.
After a drive from Yoder cut the lead to one, a carry was called on Bluffton, which gave the ball back to the Cougars with 20 seconds left. Yoder was fouled and went to the line, but made one of two with 11.7 seconds left.
The Tigers called a timeout with 7.8 remaining, and the play they ran out of the timeout didn’t result in a shot getting off before the buzzer, forcing overtime. They were scrambling with about four seconds left, which is a credit to Central Noble’s defense on the final play.
“I was happy, pleased and just proud that they persevered. We didn’t play well. It may have been one of our better defensive performances tonight, but we had to, to win that game,” Bodey said.
Yoder scored the first seven points of overtime, including five more free throws. Bluffton struggled offensively in the overtime period. Essegian punctuated the win with a steal and dunk with 1:10 left. He and Yoder each finished with four steals, as the Cougars forced 19 turnovers by the Tigers.
Central Noble was 18-of-41 (44 percent) from the floor and 18-of-24 (75 percent) at the free-throw line. Bluffton shot 20-for-57 from the field and 9-of-13 (69%) at the line.
The Cougars host Garrett on Friday.
