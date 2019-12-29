EMMA — The LaGrange County rivalry game between Westview and Lakeland has historically favored the Warriors. However, for the first time since 2000-2002, the Lakers have now beaten them twice in a row, this year 64-41, behind junior guard Bailey Hartsough’s 30 points while scoring her 1,000th career point.
Westview (2-13, 0-6 NECC) struggled most of the night offensively thanks to full-court pressure and persistent double-teaming from the Lakers (8-7, 4-3) that forced 18 turnovers.
“They did a nice job on Gloria Miller,” Warriors coach Randy Yoder said. “As soon as she touched the ball they had two girls on her.”
The game started off rocky for the Warriors, as Lakeland used two big runs in the first quarter to explode to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ten Laker points came from Hartsough.
“Early on, we started off in zone defense, and they just picked it apart,” Yoder said. “Obviously, Hartsough found holes and shredded that defense. It didn’t take her long to get her 1,000th.”
When Lakeland called a timeout at 6:30 in the second quarter for Hartsough to receive an ovation, the score was 30-6 in favor of the Lakers. Hartsough had 17 at the time.
“It’s funny,” Lakers coach Dan Huizenga said. “Over the years we’ve seen a lot of kids do it at different places and usually goes one of two ways. Either just get 20 in the first half to get it done and over with or it’s the kid who knows they’re getting close and they get like 4 points, then 3 points and they start to force things. I’m glad she was able to get it early and out of the way so we could get it throughout the flow and let her keep playing well.”
In the late stages of the second quarter, Westview found themselves in a groove, going on an 8-2 run thanks to sophomore Alexys Antal and junior Hallie Mast, as they both led the Warriors in scoring at halftime with four points each. However, the score was 38-18 in favor of Lakeland.
The Warriors had cut the Lakeland lead from 24 to 12 points to make it 39-27 in the middle stages of the third quarter. But they weren’t able to recover from the big deficit in the first half.
“In the first four minutes of the second half we were not very good,” Huizenga said. “We came out and they played like they were happy being up 20 in the first half.”
The gap wouldn’t get much smaller for the Warriors, as the score was 53-34 at the end of the third quarter and ultimately 64-41 when the clock hit zero.
“In reality, we have two wins, were down 30-6 and could have given up, but we didn’t,” Yoder said. “This team still is competitive, has desire and some pride and from my standpoint that’s still a great foundation to build off of.”
Despite her lack of scoring in the first half, Miller led the Warriors in points with 12, followed by freshman Kate Welsh with 8 and Antal with 7.
Westview will travel to South Bend Career Academy next on Jan. 9 while Lakeland will travel to the Concord Classic next Saturday. The two teams will play again at Lakeland in the first round of the NECC Tournament on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
“The first thing we really need to do is sit down, have our team watch over this particular game, collectively discuss what we can do better as a team and individually, in terms of our roles, so that the next time we play this team we’ll be better prepared,” Yoder said.
Top scorers for Lakeland followed by Hartsough were freshman Peyton Hartsough with 9 points and senior Allie Hillman and junior Sadie Edsall with 5 points each.
“The biggest thing we need to work on next time we play them is to force their bigger players to use their weaker hand,” Huizenga said.
Boys Basketball
Westview 64, Lakeland 44
The Warriors completed the doubleheader with a conference win. Charlie Yoder led the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
Drew Litwiller had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Westview. Lyndon Miller had 10 points, Blake Egli scored eight and Luke Miller added seven points.
Central Noble 67,
Bremen 64, OT
The Cougars could not hold an eight-point halftime lead, but salvaged a victory on the road.
Connor Essegian had 27 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead Central Noble. Sawyer Yoder had 19 points and four assists. Myles Smith added 10 points, seven assists and six boards.
