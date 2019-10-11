Volleyball
Warriors win regular season finale Thursday
ELKHART — Westview ended the regular season Thursday with a sweep of Elkhart Christian Academy. The scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
Payton May had 20 kills, nine digs and three aces for the Warriors (11-16). She put 11 of her 12 serves in play. Gloria Miller was 17-of-20 serving with five aces, and also had 12 kills and three blocks.
Hallie Mast had 16 assists and five digs for Westview. Kate Welsh had 14 assists, and Allie Springer chipped in five digs.
The Warriors lost to the Eagles in the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-17. Megan Kauffman had nine digs and seven assists for Westview.
Cougars defeated by strong Railroader team
ALBION — Central Noble celebrated senior night on Thursday, but lost to Northeast Corner Conference regular season runner-up Garrett 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.
The Cougars fell to 18-5, 7-3 in the NECC. The Railroaders are 25-3, 9-1.
East Noble falls to New Haven Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble lost to Northeast 8 Conference rival New Haven 25-22, 25-22, 25-9 Thursday night at Armstrong Arena.
Emily Cordray had 18 kills and Ava Doster had 17 digs for the Bulldogs (21-8, 5-2 NE8). The Knights ended the regular season at 6-23, 2-5.
New Haven also won the junior varsity (25-17, 25-21) and freshman (25-20, 11-25, 15-12) matches.
East Noble’s varsity team will play in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Fort Wayne North Side Sectional against either Snider or Carroll at around 12:30 p.m. next Saturday.
In other area action Thursday, West Noble spoiled Prairie Heights’ senior night by rallying to win the Northeast Corner Conference match 26-24, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 16-14. The Panthers are 12-14, 5-5 in the NECC.
Churubusco swept by NECC rival Fairfield
BENTON — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 25-16, 26-19, 27-25 in the final regular season match for both Northeast Corner Conference teams Thursday night.
Madeline Gawthrop had 12 kills, 12 digs and two block assists for the Falcons (16-11, 8-2 NECC).
The Eagles (12-12, 5-5) also lost at Lakeland in five sets on Tuesday. The scores were 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, 20-25, 15-4.
Lakeland falls at Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Lakeland lost to Lakewood Park Christian 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 on Thursday night. The Lakers are 13-15, including 4-6 in Northeast Corner Conference matches.
Haley Kruse had 19 kills, 10 digs and three aces for the Panthers (17-9 overall).
Westview 7th team best West Noble
Both Westview seventh-grade teams defeated West Noble on Thursday. The Warriors won the “A” match 25-21, 25-22, and took the “B” match 25-18, 25-15.
