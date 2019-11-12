FORT WAYNE — Majority of the fans in sections 103 and 104 at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center were there to support one women’s basketball player on Tuesday night.
Fans wearing burgundy and white, as well as black and red, were in support of current Ball State women’s basketball player and former Central Noble star Sydney Freeman. And what they saw should’ve reminded them of what they got to witness for four years in Albion.
“It was so fun to play in front of them. I wasn’t expecting it. When I went to (Ball State), I expected to play wherever and not have many people come,” Freeman said. “It was fun to play up here and everyone came. It was fun.”
Ball State jumped out to 26-11 lead after the first quarter and never let up, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 83-52 for its first win of the young season. Freeman finished with five points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
As a freshman, Freeman has already jumped into the starting lineup for the Cardinals as the point guard in their first two games, something she didn’t not expect to happen so early in her career.
“It’s a lot different. It’s so much faster. I learned that the last game (against IUPUI),” Freeman said. “I’ve improved a little bit since the last game. It’s a lot faster, everyone’s longer, so you have to fake high and pass low.”
Freeman showed flashes of her potential as a college player against the Mastodons on Tuesday. She displayed multiple slick passes, creating easy scoring opportunities for her teammates, something she did a lot of while at Central Noble. Freeman opened up the game with a three-pointer.
She’s noticed improvements in her game, even from one game to the next, like after a loss to IUPUI last week to Tuesday’s game.
“I feel like I’ve gotten stronger. Just taking it to the basket more,” Freeman said. “My defense has gotten a little better since high school.”
She had seven points, four assists and five rebounds in the loss to the Jaguars.
At 5-foot-8, Freeman could get away with guarding almost every position on the floor in high school, and there were a few times where she was switched on to a center or forward on Tuesday. She held her own against the taller players, and even came off who she was guarding to block a layup attempt of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Sh’Toya Sanders, who’s 6-foot, during the first half.
Freeman said she is enjoying the college life at Ball State. She hangs out a lot with her teammates and said her classes are going better than expected.
“Really good. I love it so far. All of us get along really well, and we play really good together,” Freeman said. “It’s been fun.”
