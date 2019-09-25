LIGONIER — The Westview Junior High boys cross country team had all of its runner finish in the top 15 to win its race at the 2019 Chuck Schlemmer Memorial race on Saturday.
Keith Yoder won the race individually for the Warriors with a time of 10:26.6, followed by teammate Darin Bontrager in 10:30.9.
Jeryle Lambright and Noah Bontrager also finished in the top 10 in eighth and 10th, respectively. Austin Miller finished 11th, Brandon Schwartz came in 13th and Lyle Miller crossed in 15th.
As a team, the Warriors finished with 32 points, over 100 less than second-place DeKalb.
The Prairie Heights boys finished in 19th as a team and were led by Riley Cearbaugh in 44th. Lakeland’s Landon Jeager finished in 62nd, and his team came in 20th.
West Noble finished in 21st, East Noble finished 24th and Churubusco came in 28th.
Giovanni Maynard and Evan Rodriguez finished 58th and 59th, respectively for the Chargers.
On the girls’ side, West Noble was the top area team with a second-place finish behind the top team in Woodside.
Trinity Parson led the Chargers in 11th with a time of 12:18, and Rachel Klages came 17th at 12:25.7. Lanie Martin finished in 21st for West Noble.
Westview had two finishers in the top 10 and finished sixth as a team. Anita Swartzentruber finished eighth in 12:06.9, ahead of teammate Lynette Miller in ninth at 12:09.5.
Churubusco finished 10th as a team and were led by Ella Elias in 35th and Astoria Smith in 35th and 36th, respectively.
Rae David crossed in 34th for East Noble, which finished 16th as a team. Julianna Crow came in 54th for the Knights.
Allyssa Spohr finished in 58th for Central Noble.
Prairie Heights finished in 22nd, and Lakeland came in 24th as a team.
