KENDALLVILLE — Westview and East Noble’s boys tennis teams won their East Noble Sectional duals with semifinal victories on Thursday.
The Knights defeated an inexperienced Central Noble team 5-0, and the Warriors were in command except for one match in defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival West Noble.
That one match was the most exciting match of the day on the East Noble courts when Charger standout Joel Mast rallied to beat Westview’s Kurtis Davis 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Mast advanced to the individual sectional at Concord and could play as soon as Tuesday. The third win over Davis this season was the toughest for Mast. Davis was a regional runner-up last year.
“That was the closest he’s been in points with Joel,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “I think last season’s results were motivation. He played with him right from the start and played him a little bit tougher.”
Mast overcame some errors and dug deep to force a third set. The third set started with Davis breaking Mast’s serve to win the first game.
Then Mast broke Davis’ serve to tie the set at 1, then held serve to gain a 2-1 lead.
Davis then took a 40-0 lead on his serve and was in a prime position to regroup and draw even. However, Mast won the next four points. Davis brought the game back to deuce one, but Mast won the final two points to win the game and take a 3-1 lead.
“To come back from love-40 is a big mental boost,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said.
“That was really a high quality match for the beginning of a (team) sectional.”
The No. 1 doubles match played to a first-set tiebreaker, and the Warriors’ Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler prevailed on the way to a straight-set win over Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde. The scores were 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Westview also won the other three matches in straight sets with senior Justin Schwartz at No. 2 singles, freshman Isaiah Hostetler at No. 3 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of juniors Will Clark and Brady Hostetler.
“We wanted to give them a good fight, and I felt like we did a good job,” Riegsecker said. “We’re disappointed, but we had a really good season.”
West Noble finished with a 9-5 dual record.
East Noble (15-3) was without sophomore No. 1 singles player Nolan Ogle, who was injured and was moving around the tennis courts in crutches. Junior Ryan Gienger played in Ogle’s place and defeated Central Noble’s Austin Frey 6-2, 6-0.
The Cougars only played with four players and forfeited two positions. They only won three games in the dual from the Knights.
East Noble will play Westview for the first time since Aug. 19. The Warriors won 4-1 in Emma with freshman Vittorio Bona getting the only Knight point with a come-from-behind win over Isaiah Hostetler in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“They have different players in different positions,” Miller said of the Knights. “We have to be ready from the start. It will be a close match. Our guys will be ready to go.”
East Noble Sectional
Semifinal duals
Westview 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Kurtis Davis 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Andrew Shaw 6-0, 6-0. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Miller-Nevin Phares 6-1, 6-4.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Austin Frey 6-2, 6-0. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-1. 3. Connor Hesher (EN) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Lucas Denton-Max Bender (EN) def. Aiden Miller-Owen Darland 6-0, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) won by forfeit.
