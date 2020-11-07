LIGONIER — West Noble battled Blackhawk Christian without leading Charger player Lilly Mast Saturday afternoon. But the sharp shooting from long range pushed the Braves to a 61-55 road victory.
Junior Lily Helmuth led the three-point enslaught early for Blackhawk (2-0). She scored all nine of her points on three three-pointers in an exciting opening quarter and the Braves led 17-15 after eight minutes.
The Braves had 11 three-pointers in the game, including five in the first quarter. Junior guard Hailee Kline had five three-pointers in her game-high 25 points.
“They shot the lights out and we played man-to-man,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “They executed and had a day.”
Kline had 10 points in the second quarter, including two triples, to help extend Blackhawk’s lead to seven points at halftime at 37-30.
The Chargers (1-1) got within two on a couple of occasions in the second half.
West Noble guard Mackensy Mabie scored on a layup as she was fouled to bring her team close at 40-38 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter, but she missed the free throw to complete the three-point play.
The Braves pushed the lead back to seven over the next couple of minutes on a Lydia Stayton basket off an inbounds pass and a Kline triple.
Jazmyn Smith hit a mid-range leaning jumper to get West Noble within two against at 52-50 with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers had the ball with the chance to tie, but turned the ball over with just under two and a half minutes left.
Kline hit the Braves’ final three-pointer of the game from the right corner with 1:04 left to put her team up 57-51.
All eight Chargers scored, led by junior forward Jazmyn Smith’s 15 points. Senior Tori Franklin had 10 points and classmate Angela Caldwell added eight.
“They did a great job,” Burns said of Franklin and Caldwell. “They really put the time in and it’s starting to click.
“Angela did not always finish, but she had some nice up-and-under post moves and some nice looks. Tori did a nice job helping our press.”
Mast suffered a broken nose and played with a mask on Thursday in the Chargers’ 42-23 home win over Bethany Christian. Mast had her nose re-set on Friday and has a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday. She will find out if she will be cleared to play.
West Noble was also missing a key player off its bench as junior guard Sherlyn Torres was unavailable.
“Our attitude was tremendous to mentally stay in the game,” Burns said.
Smith and Nichelle Phares each had at least several rebounds for West Noble. Mabie had six assists.
Aubree Vander Dussen and freshman Ema Kline each had eight points for Blackhawk Christian. Stayton had all seven of her points in the second half.
The West Noble freshmen played Carroll first on Saturday. Carroll won 38-34. West Noble had 17 points from Alexia Mast, nine from Emily Thompson and six from Alayna DeLong.
