EMMA — Westview High School held its Fall Sports Awards program on Monday night.
The most valuable players from each team were Brady Hostetler and Will Clark from the regional champion boys tennis squad, state qualifier Spencer Carpenter from the sectional champion boys cross country team, Deann Fry from girls cross country, Drew Litwiller from the Class 1A Westview Sectional champion boys soccer team, Alexys Antal from volleyball and Hope Haarer from girls golf.
The girls soccer MVPs were broken up by position. Hailee Caldwell and Erika Miller shared the Defense award. Paige Schwartz received Offense award, leading the Warriors in assists with seven while being one of three players on the team to score seven goals. Paige Riegsecker received the Midfield award.
Coach’s Awards went to tennis sophomore Isaiah Hostetler, girls soccer player Elaine Troyer and golfer Ava Brown.
Mental Attitude Award recipients were Tim Brandenberger (boys tennis), Inah Miller (girls cross country), Allie Springer (volleyball).
The Most Improved Award recipients were girls soccer players Addie Bender and Andrea Miller, Elijah Hostetler (boys tennis), Raegan Bender (girls cross country), Lillian Eash (girls golf) and Briana Caldwell (volleyball). Danika Yoder received the Most Improved award from a first-year player.
In girls soccer, Addie Bender and Alexis Miller also scored seven goals each.
From girls cross country, Nikki Miller received the Warrior Pride award and Eve Niccum got the Sportsmanship award.
From varsity volleyball, Hallie Mast received the Hustle Award.
From junior varsity volleyball, Jennifer Osorio earned the Mental Attitude award, Samantha Stump was the Most Improved player and Ella Yoder received the Hustle Award.
From junior varsity boys tennis, Kendall Schwartz earned the Mental Attitude award, Jethro Hostetler was the Most Improved player and Kylen Bender received the Coach’s Award.
