KENDALLVILLE — East Noble wasted no time jumping out to a double-digit lead against Wawasee on Friday night. The lead ballooned all the way up to 24 points with two minutes left in the fourth quarter as the Knights beat down the Warriors 53-36 to finish out their home schedule for the 2019-20 season.
“This past Tuesday night (in a 53-48 loss at Bellmont), nothing on our scouting report was done well. The thing that I was pleased with tonight is the fact that everything on our scouting report was done pretty well (Friday),” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said.
He referenced that the Warriors (12-9) have gotten out to early leads in most of their wins this season. The Knights (11-9) reversed that trend on them pretty quickly on Friday, jumping out to a 12-2 lead after a three from Brooks Miller on a kickout from Chris Hood.
Wawasee had no answer for Hood down low. The sophomore big man finished with 19 points. Hayden Jones finished with 12, Nate Dickson had 10 and Miller ended up with seven.
The Warriors were led by Ethan Hardy’s 12 points and 10 from Keaton Dukes.
East Noble’s lead was cut back to single digits three times in the first half. Dickson drilled a three to end the first quarter and one more to start the second quarter to push the margin back to double digits.
Then, it was Jones’s turn to take over the scoring duties. He scored the next 10 points to make it 30-16 Knights at halftime.
Out of the break, East Noble wanted to get the ball back into the post while Wawasee did everything in its power to not let that happen. But the Knights stayed persistent in getting the ball to Hood.
Wawasee sagged off of Rowan Zolman to double Hood in the post. At one points, Zolman held the ball at the top of the key for a 30-second stretch with no pressure whatsoever. The Warriors finally came out to guard the sophomore and the Knights quickly worked the ball to Hood. He easily turned and laid it up off the glass through contact for the score and the foul. He went on to it the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Hood scored all of the points for the Knights in the third quarter, including two separate three-point plays.
“Very simply, we wanted to get the ball into the post, and we did and Chris had a really nice game,” Eakins said.
East Noble’s lead increased to 20 points after a few more layups by Hood in the fourth quarter while the Knights stiffled the Warriors’ offense and never allowed them to get any open jump shots.
The Knights go on the road for their final two games of the regular season before playing the Class 4A Sectional at Carroll. They’re 5-6 away from The Big Blue Pit this season and will need to find some consistency to have success.
“I told the guys after the game tonight that average teams play well at home and don’t play well on the road. We’re not going to be back home again,” Eakins said. “We’ve really got to find out what we’re made of. For you to win a game on the road or to win a game in the sectional, you have to play harder than your opponent, and we can’t just do that at home.”
Westview 54, Goshen 45
Warrior head coach Rob Yoder picked up his 300th career win on Friday night.
Charlie Yoder helped his father with the achievement by scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also dished out seven assists.
Drew Litwiller added seven points, and Blake Egli chipped in five.
Drew Hogan led the RedHawks with 20 points.
Prairie Heights 65, Lakeland 40
The Panthers bounced back with a much-needed win over rival Lakeland on Friday.
Mike Perkins led the way for Heights, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Elijah Malone had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Prairie Heights scored 20 or more points in each of the final two quarters to pull away from the Lakers.
West Noble 68, Hamilton 36
The Chargers led by 15 points by the end of the first quarter then by 24 at halftime in a win over the Marines Friday.
Austin Cripe led West Noble with 19 points. Joel Mast finished with 14.
Alex Thain led Hamilton with nine.
