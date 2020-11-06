LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble played a near perfect game on defense to shut out Leo 10-0 on Friday night and win its second consecutive sectional championship.
The Class 4A No. 15 Knights (9-3) held the No. 6 Lions (10-2) to 99 yards rushing and 109 yards of total offense.
Senior linebacker Jacob VanGorder called his unit’s performance “perfect.”
“It’s the kids man. They set a goal of a shutout on Monday, and they came out and did it,” East Noble defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson said. “We didn’t have to fix anything on the sidelines. They were dialed in, and when a team can get dialed in with all 11 players, this shows you what they can do.”
The Lions had six yards of total offense after their first three drives and didn’t earn a first down until there were five minutes left in the first half.
“That was one of the best games we’ve ever played defensively since I’ve been here,” East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said. “It’s unbelievable. It was a great game plan by coach (Robertson) and awesome effort by the young men.”
Amstutz is in his ninth year as the head coach of the Knights and it was the ninth shutout by East Noble since he took over in 2012, and the third shutout this season.
“Everyone was looking down on us because we couldn’t do anything during the middle of the season. Once we got everybody healthy, this team is going to be unstoppable,” VanGorder said.
Leo opened the game with a long kickoff return to the East Noble 19-yard line by Kaeden Miller. Four plays later, Leo quarterback Jackson Barbour threw towards the sideline and Rowan Zolman snatched it out of the air before going out of bounds. It was his ninth interception of the season.
In return, the Knights did their best Leo impression by running the ball and working the clock. The offense ran 13 plays, including two big throws by Cole Schupbach to Zolman and Kainon Carico that each went for 24-yard gains, before it was stopped and forced to kick a field goal. Cristian Sanchez drilled the 35-yard field goal to give East Noble an early 3-0 lead.
After a Leo punt, the Knights methodically moved the ball down field again. Carico punched the ball into the end zone from the 6 to make it 10-0 in favor of East Noble. Carico finished with 51 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Schupbach led the Knights with 95 rushing yards on 18 attempts, and Justin Marcellus ran it 18 times for 43 yards. Schupbach was 5-of-10 through the air for 76 yards.
East Noble had a chance to extend its lead before halftime, but a pass to Zolman in the end zone fell incomplete and gave the ball back to the Lions with 32 seconds left in the first half.
The Knights turned the ball over on downs to start the second half too, but this time it was near midfield, which gave Leo its best field position of the night. And the Lions took advantage.
Miller, who was out last week due to injury, took his first two carries of the game on the ensuing drive and broke off runs of 16 and 11 yards to move the ball into East Noble territory.
After a handoff to Tanner Jackson, Schupbach brought him down and popped the ball loose, and it was picked up by Zolman. The junior returned the ball to the 50 before being taken down. As the play was going on, Robertson was running down the sidelines with Zolman.
“Biggest play of the game,” Robertson said. “Besides our offense playing the way they did, that was the biggest play of the game. (Leo) scores there and it’s a dog fight. We had a senior (Schupbach) fill and put his helmet on the football. We haven’t knocked out a lot of footballs this year. Finally in a big-time situation, we put a helmet on a football and caused a turnover that changes a game. When you can do that in special moments and change a game, you can do really cool things.”
East Noble couldn’t get much going offensively the rest of the way until its final drive of the game when it picked up a few key first downs to end the game. Leo was pinned deep in its own territory multiple times thanks to Schupbach and his punts.
The Knights won their second straight championship on Friday and did it for the second time over the Lions. Leo was one of East Noble’s three losses during the regular season, and it was the most defeating of the three because it was a shutout. On Friday, the Knights flipped the script and avenged that loss.
“When we lose a game, our kids, it crushes their soul because they believe there’s nobody that they can’t compete with and beat,” Amstutz said. “You learn a lot (from a loss), and we learned a lot from that game. Leo in that first game was ready and we weren’t. We were complacent from our past success, and they were hungry. We got a butt whooping that night, and that really went a long way in motivating us to get better.”
East Noble hosts Marion, which beat No. 11 Delta 38-21 on Friday night, for the Class 4A regional championship next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.