LIGONIER — West Noble had to hold on for dear life to earn its season opener against East Noble Saturday night.
The Chargers jumped out to a quick 2-0 set lead before the Knights took the third set and nearly took the fourth. West Noble slammed the door shut in the fourth set and won it 25-23 for the 3-1 victory.
The service line was good to the Chargers in the early going. They were attacking the back line of East Noble and serving up multiple aces. The Knights also struggled to receive serves well, forcing plenty of free balls for West Noble to work with.
The Chargers took a 6-2 lead in the first set after an ace by Dana Ritchie. The lead grew to 10-5 after a kill from Molly Jones and another ace from Ritchie.
Ella Stoner kept West Noble ahead by a few points after a kill then a block to make it 13-9.
Despite getting multiple kills from Kylie Anderson in the first set, the Knights never got closer than six after back-to-back aces by Ritchie to make it 18-10.
West Noble quickly took control of the second set, and once again, it was Ritchie from the service line. She racked up two more aces and got kills from Stoner and Carolina Flores to take an easy 9-2 lead.
The margin ballooned to double digits, and the Chargers handily took the second set 25-13.
Roles reversed in the third set. It was West Noble making multiple errors, and the Knights taking advantage.
East Noble held a slim 13-11 lead after a kill from Brinley Beaupre and an ace from Kinsey Cole. Error after error by the Chargers pushed the lead to 20-13 for the Knights.
West Noble cut it down to three after a pair of aces from Flores, but a couple more errors extended the match to a fourth set.
The fourth set remained close for the entire way. The largest lead was three points a 12-9 in favor of East Noble.
Another ace by Ritchie tied the set back up at 14-14, but a couple of kills by Mia Gabet gave the Knights back the lead at 17-15.
The Chargers stormed back to take back the lead at 20-19 with a kill from Maysie Clouse.
East Noble fought back to tie it up again at 23-23 after a kill from Beaupre and a block from Anderson. But a pair of errors by the Knights ended the set and the match.
West Noble will host Goshen on Monday. The Knights play Carroll in their home opener on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.