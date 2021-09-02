EMMA — Westview’s girls soccer team got a goal from sophomore Karly Miller in the first half Thursday and kept West Noble far away from the Warrior net to win the Northeast Corner Conference contest 1-0.
The Warriors (4-1, 3-0 NECC) had to adjust in the backfield due to injuries to junior center defensive back Hannah Sprunger and junior goalkeeper Madison Hooley. But even with major offensive threats Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres, shots on goal were rare for the Chargers.
“Our possession was good and we held the pressure off our goalie,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “It’s nice to get the victory when there are two dangerous players on the other side.
“We moved Elaine Troyer to the middle and put our first defensive sub Morgan Rich to the outside. Paige Riegsecker is a forward and we pulled her back in the second half. If Torres did get the ball, we wanted her to go back toward her goal.”
The Warriors had three players marking the athletic, active Torres.
Freshman Karlie Schrock earned the shutout in goal for Westview and was barely tested.
The match tilted in Westview’s offensive half of the field for much of the second half. West Noble sophomore JaLynn Baker made a couple of terrific saves and ended up 11 saves for the match.
It was an emotional return to Westview for first-year West Noble coach Erika (Gamble) Ingram, a 2016 Westview graduate. She was a part of some strong Warrior soccer teams coached by Jon Jantzi and Jamie Martin, who is now the Westview’s boys soccer coach.
“The emotions were high good and bad coming back to my old stomping grounds,” Ingram said. “I wish I was out there playing.
“My girls did the best they could. We’ve dealt with some injuries early, but we’re playing a lot better. We played a lot better in the second half.”
It was not a complete game for the Warriors from Ward’s viewpoint. But they did just enough to win.
“It wasn’t our prettiest game,” he said. “We pride ourselves on rhythm and we were not moving off the ball like we should. We did enough, but we can be cleaner.”
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Westview travels to Central Noble while West Noble (2-1-1, 1-1) hosts Garrett.
