LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School held its winter sports award program on March 15.
At Lakeland Senior High, the most valuable athletes were Peyton Hartsough from girls basketball, Emma Schiffli from gymnastics and Ben Keil from boys basketball.
Most Improved athletes were Kayla Poole from girls basketball, Nate Keil from boys basketball, gymnast Alayna Rasler and cheerleader Kailey Sosa.
Mental Attitude award recipients were Faith Riehl from girls basketball, Jason McBride from boys basketball and gymnast Natalie Huffman.
From the wrestling team, Gabe Miller and state qualifier Ben Miller received Captains awards. State qualifier Keegan Schlabach received the Coach K award, and Brady Schiffli won the Never Quit Mentality award.
Also in varsity girls basketball, Coaches awards went to Alivia Rasler and Pilar Canedo.
From junior varsity girls basketball, Briana Poe and Meredith Targgart received Coaches awards. Lauren Leu was the Most Improved player and Arlene Thompson earned the Mental Attitude award.
Also from varsity boys basketball, Zeke Wachtman received the Relentless Laker award.
From junior varsity boys basketball, Justin Carlson was selected the Most Valuable Player, Myles Edwards was the Most Improved player, Chuck Schackow got the Mental Attitude Award, and McBride received the Relentless Laker award.
Also from the gymnastics team, Schiffli received the Most Dedicated/Hardest Worker award and was also awarded for having the highest points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and all-around. Huffman was also awarded for being the high point gymnast on the squad in the floor exercise. Alayna Rasler was also named Rookie of the Year.
In cheerleading, Audrie McNamara received the Outstanding Leadership/Dedication award. Zulema Nieves-Carmona received the Laker Spirit award.
From Lakeland Junior High, MVPs were wrestler Remington Waldron, gymnast Reggie Sunderland, Keyan Arroyo from the eighth grade boys basketball team and Cole Riehl from the seventh grade boys basketball team.
Also from the wrestling team, Zac Brown received the Most Improved award, Patrick Watkins was awarded for mental toughness, and DJ Leslie received the Positive Attitude award.
Also from the gymnastics program, Anna Pettit was the Most Improved and Allie Schackow received the Most Dedicated/Hardest Worker award.
Also from eighth grade boys basketball, Keegan Merrifield received the Offensive award, Levi Cook earned the Board Lord award, and Garrett Pieri was the Most Improved player.
Also from seventh grade boys basketball, Cruz Richard won the Hustle award and Memphis Martin received the Mental Attitude award.
From the sixth grade boys basketball team, awards went to Aiden Givens (Mental Attitude), Sam Keil (Mr. Hustle), Jett Gayheart (Most Coachable) and Brady West (Most Improved).
In eighth grade girls basketball, Dulce Canedo gained the Mental Attitude award, Makayla Mains received the Coaches award and Kenna Kerns earned the Most Improved award.
In seventh grade girls basketball, Zoey Bowman received the Mental Attitude award and McKenzie Carlson won the Coaches award. Caitlyn Maguire and Madison Larimer both earned Most Improved awards.
In sixth grade girls basketball, awards went to Chloe Yoder (Mental Attitude), Karlee Romer (Coaches Award) and Adyson Bolen (Most Improved).
From the cheerleading team, Cadence Curtis received the Great Dedication award, Jarumie Altamira earned the Team Player award, and Xiya Wines received the Laker Spirit award.
