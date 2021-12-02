EMMA — January 15, 2016.
That was the last time the Westview girls basketball team has defeated West Noble.
Fast forward to December 2, 2021.
The Warriors defeated the Chargers 46-41 Thursday night by way of an onslaught of threes by freshman Hope Bortner, while senior Allie Springer and freshman Sara Lapp made free throws when they were needed most to earn their first victory in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Regardless of how long it had been since Westview beat West Noble, Warriors head coach Ryan Yoder and his team didn’t know, and frankly didn’t care.
“I don’t really look at that stuff,” Yoder said. “For our girls, we’re just trying to focus on the game that’s in front of us.”
Both teams had little issue scoring to start the game, with Chargers senior Jazmyn Smith getting her team on the board first, before Lapp hit a couple of free throws shortly after. The Warriors took a 10-9 lead into the second quarter.
Westview senior Alexys Antal would open the scoring for the second quarter to lead the Chargers 12-9, but West Noble senior Madelynn Bottles would make two free throws and Smith would score to help the Chargers to 12-9 lead.
With 11.9 seconds remaining until halftime, Lapp would make the front end of two free throw attempts to tie the game at 15 before senior Hailey Miller would grab the rebound and lay it in with five seconds left to give Westview (2-6, 1-1 NECC) a two-point lead at the break.
The second half saw Chargers junior Mackensy Mabie and Westview’s Bortner heat up, with Bortner would make three three-pointers in less than two minutes during the third quarter, while Mabie would hit two threes in the final 1:46, including one at the buzzer to give the Chargers a 33-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“[Bortner] missed a lot of threes in the first half,” Yoder said. “And [Assistant Coach] Adam Christner took her out in the third quarter and just told her to keep shooting the ball, to quit thinking about it and just shoot the ball.”
Mabie and Bortner would combine for three more three-pointers in the fourth, with Bortner’s shot cutting the Warriors deficit to 39-38 with 2:38 remaining.
Bortner finished with a game-high 17 points, while Mabie led her team with 16.
Springer would make a free throw for the Warriors with 1:18 remaining to tie the game, followed by Lapp’s basket to give them a 41-39 lead.
After a basket by Smith to tie the game with 32 seconds left, Lapp would drive down the court to score and give the Warriors a 43-41 lead with 14.5 seconds on the clock.
Smith would then foul out with 1.3 seconds left, followed by a technical foul on Chargers head coach Jeff Burns. Springer would make three of her four free throws to help give the Warriors its first win over the Chargers in more than five years.
In addition to Bortner’s 17 points, Lapp (13), Springer (6), Miller (6) and Antal (4) were the other scorers for Westview.
Alongside Mabie’s 16 points, Madelynn Bottles (8), Smith (6), Alayna DeLong (6), Sara Gross (3) and Kristen Cox (2) were the scorers for the Chargers.
West Noble (2-6, 0-3 NECC) will travel to Goshen next Tuesday for its next game, while the Warriors will face Churubusco Saturday in an NECC matchup.
West Noble JV 41, Westview 36 OT
The Chargers led 8-2 after the first quarter, 14-13 at halftime and 25-21 after three before the Warriors tied the game in the fourth at 29 to force overtime.
Leading the Chargers was Silvia Venturi with nine points, followed by Kora Hilbish (8), JaLynn Baker and Chloe Sprague (7 each), Jada Nelson (6) and Paige Taylor (4).
Westview’s Leigha Schrock led all scorers with 12 points. Other scorers for the Warriors were Morgan Riegsecker (8), Shanna Miller (6), Karis Weinberg and Audrey Taylor (5 each).
