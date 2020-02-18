EMMA – When this 2019-20 season began, there were 54 men who were part of a special list and helped make basketball Indiana’s game. They all scored at least 2,000 points in their high school careers.
Westview senior Charlie Yoder joined that legendary group Tuesday night.
Yoder reached the milestone early in the third quarter and went on to score 30 points to lead the Warriors to a 67-50 victory over Wawasee.
Yoder split two defenders just behind the three-point line to the left of the top of the key in beginning his drive to the east basket. He scored in the paint through some contact from Wawasee senior Ethan Hardy to score points 2,000 and 2,001 around 15 seconds into the second half. That gave Westview a 37-25 lead.
Yoder has 2,014 points. He passed a couple of area greats on Tuesday, the 1,992 points of 1969 West Noble graduate Steve Anspaugh and the 2,008 points of 1997 DeKalb graduate Luke Recker.
“It’s sweet to be a part of that elite company,” Yoder said. “I’ve been on some special teams and played with some special players. They deserve much of the credit.”
Westview coach Rob Yoder, who earned his 299th head coaching win Tuesday, echoed his son’s comments that Charlie’s milestone is a program accomplishment.
“I’m happy. He’s worked really hard for this,” Rob Yoder said. “He’s blessed to have the teammates he has had. Without great teammates, this stuff wouldn’t be possible.”
The development of the teammates Charlie has around him this season helped make the milestone moment better because Westview is getting better down the stretch.
Westview (17-3) created space from Wawasee in the second quarter, upping a 15-11 lead after one quarter to 10 at the half at 35-25.
Wawasee (12-8) cut the deficit roughly in half in the third quarter to get within seven points. Yoder hit a jumper in the final seconds of the stanza to make it a 49-40 game. Westview got some transition baskets in pulling away in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of different guys help in a lot of different ways,” Rob Yoder said.
Drew Litwiller and Luke Miller had 10 points each for Westview. Litwiller also had seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Brady Yoder hit two three-pointers in the second quarter for his six points. Ben Byrkett and Blake Egli each had four points, and Lyndon Miller had three points. Byrkett also had two steals.
“I’m proud of the way they come to work every day,” Charlie Yoder said of his teammates. “They have improved a lot over the course of the season.”
Charlie Yoder also had nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Keaton Dukes had 19 points for Wawasee. Kameron Salazar had 12 points, three steals and three assists. Hardy added 10 points and eight rebounds.
In other area action, Lakeland lost at Northridge 74-36. Brayden Bontrager had 23 points for the Lakers (6-14). Only a varsity game was played in Middlebury. The Raiders (15-5) won their 10th straight contest.
