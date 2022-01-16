KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Drew Sillaway made his college commitment on Friday to run at cross country and track at Trine University.
According to Sillaway, Trine had “everything” he wanted.
“It was like a bundle of everything. It was close to home, it has running which I wanted to continue on doing and it also had my major that I want to work in,” Sillaway said.
Sillaway wants to major in forensic science.
“Some of my family has been in law enforcement. Also, the criminal aspect of things and solving a mystery, I thought that was pretty neat,” Sillaway said.
“They have a lot of freshmen coming in, so hopefully I’ll be able to be a good part of that team and lead us to some success in the future.”
Sillaway never thought he would be good enough to run in college, but he turned out to be a very productive runner for the Knights. He was a KPC Media Group All-Area performer for the last two cross country seasons.
During the 2021 season, he was an Academic All-State honorable mention and made the All-NE8 second team with his eighth-place finish in the league meet in 17 minutes, 3 seconds. He was 39th in the regional in 18:07.19 and was fifth in the sectional in 17:31.
“There was those fun times where we won conference or won sectionals. Those moments you’ll remember forever with everyone celebrating,” Sillaway said. “Hopefully, we can have more of those moments at Trine.”
