Girls Golf
Heights tops Garrett
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Garrett 206-214 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Cedar Lake Golf Course Wednesday.
The Panthers were balanced with their top four scores in the low 50s, led by Haylee Henderson's 50. Renae Meek shot 51, Amelia Johnston had 52 and Madison Kain had 53. Kennedy Myers scored 52.
Railroader Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 47, and teammate Abby Cooper fired a 48. Garrett also had 55 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Courtney Barse and 67 by Jess Culbertson.
Lakers get past Fremont
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Fremont 202-210 in a key Northeast Corner Conference match Wednesday.
Madison Keil was medalist with a 39 to lead the Lakers.
Lakeland also had 53s from Sadie Edsall and Kylee Watkins, 57 from Tatum Retterbush, 63 from Brooke Retterbush and 69 from Amelia Trump.
Girls Soccer
Chargers rout Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble opened its season with a 9-1 victory at Wawasee on Wednesday.
Sherlynn Torres and Neyda Macias each had four goals and one assist to lead the Chargers. Jaqueline Najera had a goal and two assists.
Erica Ibarra and Jacquelin Delgado split time in goal for West Noble. Ibarra made two saves and Delgado made three stops. Esmeralda Romo, Ellianna Villareal and Jessica Romo had an assist apiece.
Boys Tennis
PH wins first two duals
Prairie Heights opened its season with a 5-0 victories at Wayne on Wednesday and at home against Central Noble on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Panthers only lost three games in singles.
On Wednesday, the Panthers won four matches in straight sets and had a victory by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Brayton Ambler won a junior varsity singles match for Heights by a 7-1 score.
Thursday's results
Prairie Heights 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Owen Darland 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hamilton-Jacob Graber (PH) won by forfeit. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) won by forfeit.
Wednesday's results
Prairie Heights 5, Wayne 0
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Nick Chapman 6-1, 6-2. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Foster Keirns 6-0, 6-2. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Clay Bruce 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hamilton-Jacob Graber (PH) def. Carson Dantzer-Landen Dantzer 6-0, 6-0. 2. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler (PH) won by forfeit.
EN grabs 1st win
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its first dual of the season, defeating Lakeland 5-0 on Thursday. The Knights (1-2) only lost seven games in the entire non-conference dual.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 3-0. Carver Miller and Owen Ritchie won singles matches 8-0 for the Knights. Bryson Ortiz and Cody Biddle won in doubles 8-4.
In Fort Wayne Wednesday, East Noble lost to Bishop Dwenger 4-1. Knight freshman Vittorio Bona at No. 3 singles.
EN and the Saints tied the junior varsity dual at 3. Jacob Graden and Grant Schermerhorn won in singles for the Knights, and the doubles team of Ryan Ludwig and Kanon Combs won 7-5.
Thursday's results
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Lucas Denton (EN) def. Corey Christie 6-2, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hesher-Max Bender (EN) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-0, 6-4. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-0, 6-1.
Wednesday's results
Bishop Dwenger 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Adam Yaggy (BD) def. Lucas Denton 6-0, 6-1. 2. Braydon LaPan (BD) def. Nolan Ogle 6-1, 6-0. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Jacob Schroeder 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Andrew Nuerge-Rickie Nill (BD) def. Connor Hesher-Max Bender 6-1, 6-2. 2. Nathan Busch-Daniel Cashbaugh (BD) def. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Lakers lose to Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 5-0 on Wednesday.
Luke Franke was the only Laker to play a three-set match, but lost to Holden Babb at No. 2 singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Lakeland is 0-3.
The Warriors won the junior varsity dual 2-0.
Wawasee 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Zach Leedy (Waw) def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-2. 2. Holden Babb (Waw) def. Luke Franke 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. 3. Jack Gibbons (Waw) def. Blake Sturdivant 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Grant Brooks-Blaine Baut (Waw) def. Colton Fleeman-Tommy Curtis 6-2, 6-0. 2. Colin Rhodes-Zeke Keim (Waw) def. Brayden Miles-Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 6-2.
College Volleyball
Trine women picked 5th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University's women's volleyball team was picked to finish fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released on Thursday.
Calvin was picked to win the conference, receiving 64 points and all eight first-place votes from the rest of the MIAA. Hope was picked second and received Calvin's first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to pick their own teams in the poll.
Alma was picked third with 50 points, followed by Albion (41), Trine (33), Saint Mary's (25), Adrian (24), Olivet (21) and Kalamazoo (9).
The Thunder were 11-12 last season. Leading returning players are juniors Sarah Toles (121 kills, 67 total blocks last season) from Kendallville, Madison Munger (254 kills, 36 total blocks in 2018) and Lindsey DeCamp (391 digs, 46 aces in 2018).
"It's a new year and a new team and we are excited about this season," Trine coach Jamie Wozniak said. "We lost a lot of senior leadership last season but I am excited to see what our new leaders will do with the chance to step up."
The Thunder will open their season in the Illinois College Invitational next Friday and Aug. 31.
College Soccer
Thunder men picked 4th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University's men's soccer team was picked to place fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released on Wednesday.
NCAA Division III power Calvin was picked to win the league with seven points. The Knights received seven first-place votes.
Hope was picked second with 17 points, followed by Adrian (20), Trine (23), Kalamazoo (31), Albion (36), Alma (42) and Olivet (48). The Bulldogs received a first-place vote.
The Thunder had a major turnaround season last year for new coach David Jacobs, going 13-3-2 overall and winning an MIAA Tournament first-round match. Trine lost in the conference tournament semifinals at Adrian in a shootout, but won the most matches in a season since 2011.
Returning for the Thunder are 2018 MIAA Newcomer of the Year Noah Aljabaly (19 goals, 5 assists, 43 points), sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Medina (0.91 goals against average, 7 shutouts), senior defender Ryan Craig and sophomore midfielder Brian Morris (4 goals, 3 assists).
Trine opens its 2019 season next Friday at Earlham for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Pro Baseball
TinCaps lose at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Fort Wayne rallied to tie Dayton late Wednesday night, but lost to the Dragons 6-4 at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps (24-34 second half, 57-69 overall before Thursday night) scored three runs after two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Ethan Skender had a two-run single, then Ripken Reyes drove in the tying run with a double.
The Dragons broke the 4-4 tie with two runs in the eighth. Claudio Finol had a run-scoring single, then Morgan Lofstrom scored on a wild pitch from Ramon Perez (1-5).
Reyes hit a solo home run in the first inning. Efrain Contreras started for Fort Wayne and allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks in five innings while striking out three.
