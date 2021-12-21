KENDALLVILLE — Goshen pulled away from East Noble in the fourth quarter for a 50-39 boys basketball victory on Tuesday night.
The RedHawks (7-1) led by two after three quarters, then outscored the Knights (4-5) 16-7 in the final eight minutes.
Chris Hood led all scorers with the double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Avery Kline added eight for the Knights.
Gage Worthman and Deecon Hill led Goshen with 12 points each.
East Noble trailed Goshen 12-7 after the first quarter. The RedHawks ended the period on a 9-2 run.
The Knights closed the gap to just one by halftime, 23-22. Hood had six points and six rebounds at the break.
East Noble rode Hood to tie the game late in the third quarter. He already had a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards with two minutes left in the period.
Central Noble 64,
Bremen 47
In Bremen, the Cougars improved to 7-0 with the win over a potential sectional opponent.
CN held the Lions to just three points through the first quarter and grew its lead over the course of the contest.
Connor Essegian led all scorers with 26 points. Bremen was led by Carson Miller with 17 points.
The lead ballooned up to almost 20 points midway through the third quarter before Miller helped the Lions cut the deficit back to 10 by the end of the quarter.
Central Noble kept the Lions at arm’s length rest of the way and put the game away at the free-throw line.
Westview 71, Lakeland 52
In Emma, the Warriors improved to 3-0 in conference play with the win. Mason Yoder led all scorers with 26 points, and Brady Yoder dropped in 23. Wiley Minix added 11.
For Lakeland, Ben Keil scored 22 points, and Christian Troyer had 15.
Prairie Heights 51,
West Noble 49
In Brushy Prairie, the Chargers trailed by double digits after the first quarter but whittled the lead down and took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rallied and pulled off the upset.
Chase Bachelor led Heights with 18 points, and Isaiah Malone had 15 points.
West Noble was led by Austin Cripe with 24 points.
Girls
Lakeland 41, Westview 27
In Emma, the Lakers led by one after the first quarter but increased their by 10 by halftime, leading 21-10.
They cruised from there for the win in conference play. Alivia Rasler and Kayla Poole each had nine points to lead Lakeland. Poole had a team-high 12 rebounds, and Rasler had nine.
Peyton Hartsough added eight points.
Westview was led by Alexys Antal, who had 10 points. Sarah Lapp added six.
Prairie Heights 50,
West Noble 26
The Panthers used big second and third quarters to beat the visiting Chargers.
Kennedy Kugler had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds and Trevyn Terry had 10 points and six rebounds. Alayna Boots hit three triples for nine points.
Jazmyn Smith had 11 points for the Chargers.
In other area girls action Tuesday, DeKalb lost at Blackhawk Christian 43-37 and Churubusco lost at home to Bluffton 46-39.
