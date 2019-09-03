COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble’s girls golf team lost to Columbia City 184-227 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday at Eagle Glen.
Four Eagles shot shot in the 40s, led by medalist Katie Hoag with 41. Abby Pequignot fired 46.
Jasmine Freeman and Kayla Desper shot 54s for the Knights, who were without leading player Carly Turner.
East Noble also had 58 from Gracie Schoof, 61 from Delaney Dentler and 63 from Shay Swager.
Lone Knight junior varsity player Elle Hackman had 55. Columbia City’s JV team shot 235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.