GAS CITY — Shortly after the clock hit 0:00 on the scoreboard, giving East Noble the 30-14 win over Mississinewa and the Class 4A regional title on Friday night, the field was flooded with fans like after an upset in college football. But the fans that covered a good portion of Fisher Field were dressed in blue and gold, and they didn’t want to stop celebrating.
The Knights had two fan buses make the trip to Mississinewa on Friday, and a lot of them, if not all of them, came onto to field after the game and were in the team picture with the regional championship trophy. After the team picture, more individual pictures were taken with the trophy.
There’s been one constant after each of the Knights’ victories over the last five weeks, whether it’s been after a Northeast 8 Conference title, a sectional championship or a regional crown, the fans sprint onto the field and celebrate with the team.
The fans include friends, family and other supporters of the East Noble football program, and all of them are appreciated by head coach Luke Amstutz and the rest of the team. Amstutz addressed the whole crowd that came onto the field and joined the team huddle after the win.
“This town is hungry. It’s been a long time since we’ve succeeded at this level, and I can’t imagine what (next week) is going to be like,” Amstutz said.
Class 4A No. 2 East Noble hosts No. 15 Hobart next Friday. East Noble activities director Nick David tweeted out on Saturday that the semi-state game will start at 7:30 p.m. due to the length of travel for the Brickies, which is estimated to be 2 hours, 18 minutes of drive time.
For the Knights’ senior class, they get one more chance to play on their home field. A large crowd is expected to be on hand, and the gates will open at 6 p.m.
“I’m just looking forward to playing for the last time on our home field with my teammates. Four years I’ve been on that field, it’s just been a great atmosphere,” East Noble senior quarterback Bailey Parker said. “I can’t wait for the community to have our backs.”
