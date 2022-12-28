KENDALLVILLE — After getting their first win of the season Tuesday afternoon over Garrett in the semifinals of its annual Max Platt Holiday Tournament at the Big Blue Pit, the East Noble High School boys basketball team was ready for an encore in the tourney finals Tuesday night against John Glenn.
And for three quarters, that plan looked to be maybe coming to fruition. But the Falcons turned aside EN and pulled away late for a 60-41 win to take their third consecutive Max Platt trophy.
John Glenn has defeated East Noble all three times in championship games.
The Knights fell to 1-7 with the loss. John Glenn improved to 5-4.
East Noble hung with the Falcons in the first half and trailed just 33-25 at halftime.
The Knights made their run in the third, outscoring the Falcons 14-8 in the stanza to trail by just a bucket at 41-39 with eight minutes to play.
But that would be as close as the Knights would get. John Glenn outscored East Noble 19-2 in the fourth, setting the tone with a quick 6-0 spurt in the opening minute keyed by several East Noble turnovers.
It was a frustrating turn of events for second-year East Noble head coach Brandon Durnell, who pulled all five starters with 1:37 left in the game.
“I was happy with the way we played for the first three quarters,” Durnell said. “We’re showing stretches, but we’re not consistent, and it’s so frustrating.”
The first third of the season is in the books, and the Knights are moving into the second phase, Durnell said, which started encouragingly with the win over the Railroaders earlier in the day.
“But we need to learn how eliminate those bad stretches we seem to have every game,” Durnell said.
This post-Christmas week is a tough one for the Knights, with a total of four games, including the two on Tuesday and games Thursday and Saturday.
“We want to go 3-1, and we think that’s doable,” Durnell said.
Durnell especially did not like the effort in the fourth quarter.
“After that 6-0 run, I felt like we gave up,” Durnell said. “When stuff goes bad, we need to come together to stop the bleeding.”
Hunter Kline led the Knights with 18 points. Owen VanGessel added 11 and Nathan Bowker added 10.
Chase Miller and Brycen Hannah led John Glenn with 13 points each.
The championship game got off to a bit of a late start as a fire alarm apparently triggered by a malfunctioning microwave caused the building to be briefly evacuated. The Kendallville Police and Fire departments were summoned, and after a brief delay, the game started just before 8 p.m. and was over by 9 p.m.
East Noble will be back in action Thursday afternoon at the Big Blue Pit against visiting Churubusco as the Eagles visit Kendallville for a non-conference contest. Varsity tipoff is slated for about 2:30 p.m.
