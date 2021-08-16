EMMA — The Westview boys tennis team got off to a good start Monday afternoon with a 4-1 win over East Noble in the season-opening match for both teams.
The Warriors have the same three singles players as last season and all three opened the 2021 season with victories.
“They expect to play well every time, and they played very well,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “It’s not always going to that easy, but they were solid.”
At No. 1 singles, Isaiah Hostetler beat East Noble’s Vittorio Bona 6-2, 6-1. Elijah Hostetler beat Nolan Ogle 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Brennan Beachy won his No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1 over the Knights’ Grant Schermerhorn.
Westview also took the No. 2 doubles match with a 6-1, 6-4 victory from Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler over Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz.
East Noble’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles. Max Bender and Carver Miller easily took the first set from Westview’s Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz, 6-0. But the Warrior duo pushed Bender and Miller to a tiebreaker in the second set. The Knights’ tandem won the tiebreaker 7-3 for the 7-6 set win.
“They played very well in the first set to win 6-0. Then, in the second set, they a had to battle a little bit of adversity, struggling with serves and their opponent started to play a little better,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “They were are to pull out the tiebreaker win in the second set. I saw a little bit of mental toughness there.”
“I was happy to see that No. 1 doubles forgot about the first set and came back refocused for the second set. They showed some resolve,” Miller said.
Edwards likes the challenge of starting off against Westview each season, because he knows his team will get tested right out of the gates.
“I like starting against probably the best team in northeast Indiana. Certain the best team north of Fort Wayne,” Edwards said. “They’re a team that’s won back-to-back regionals and have gone to the state finals. It’s a great way to see exactly who you are against really, really good competition.”
