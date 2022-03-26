INDIANAPOLIS — Providence landed the first punch and knocked Central Noble back on its heels.
The Cougars battled for all four quarters but never found its footing to seriously challenge the Pioneers late.
Providence led by 16 points after the first quarter and maintained its lead throughout game and defeated the Central Noble 62-49 in Saturday’s Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championship.
The Pioneers (21-6) came out strong and felt like they couldn’t miss. They hit 71.4 percent of their shots in the first quarter while the Cougars (28-3) shot 40 percent. Providence wasn’t just hitting nearly everything, it was hitting three after three. It was 4-of-5 from distance in the first quarter. It only hit two more the rest of the game.
Coming into the game, Providence hit 43.8 percent of its shots and were below 40 percent from distance.
“They got to the basket whenever they wanted. We didn’t know slow them down and make them use their weak hand,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
The Cougars were also getting pushed around early with every loose ball ending up in the hands of the Pioneers.
“I thought early on they were more physical than us. Defensively, they pushed us our further on our offense than what we are used to,” Bodey said. “That’s on us.”
Central Noble couldn’t get going offensively all game and shot well below its season average at 39.5 percent. The Cougars’ leading scorer Connor Essegian finished with 18 points and four rebounds, but he had to work for it. He thought going into Saturday’s game that Carroll was the toughest opponent he and the Cougars faced all season.
“(Providence) took it to a whole other level. They were bumping off screens with two or three guys and following me around,” Essegian said. “I knew it was coming, but they executed really well.”
Ryan Schroeder ended up with 12 points and four rebounds, and Logan Gard had 10 points and eight boards.
Central Noble slowly cut at the lead, but it took most of the second quarter to get the lead back to single digits after a lay-up from Jackson Andrews.
In the final two minutes, the momentum swung back in favor of the Pioneers when the Cougars turned the ball over twice and Providence was able to take the lead back to 11 at the break.
A free throw from Ryan Schroeder briefly cut the lead back to single digits early in the third quarter, but the Central Noble offense continued to struggle to generate points.
“They pressured the ball and clogged the lane with help. When we did find the shooter on the weak side, we didn’t knock it down,” Bodey said.
Central Noble was 4-of-17 from distance for a 23.5 percent, far below its season average.
Then, it was time for Casey Kaelin to take over for the Pioneers. He finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t in the right position to stop the drive on the ball or the help,” Bodey said.
Grant Williams finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers, and Quentin Hesse had 12.
Providence had 26 points in the paint, and Central Noble finished with 18.
Conner Lemmon drilled a three to make it a 10-point game with 6:19 left, but the Pioneers answered with an 11-0 run to put the game away.
Ten of Essegian’s 18 points came in the last nine minutes.
Providence won the rebounding battle 29-23 and finished with 12 offensive rebounds. The Cougars actually had more second chance points with 13 to 12 by the Pioneers.
Central Noble’s senior class of Essegian, Gard, Schroeder, Noah Shepherd and Aidan Dreibelbis will leave quite the legacy behind. They won 89 games over the last four years, including three Northeast Corner Conference tournament titles, a regular season NECC title, a sectional, a regional and a semi-state title. They came up just short in reaching ultimate glory.
“I’m proud of these kids for the season they had,” Bodey said. “These seniors are the winningest senior class at Central Noble.”
