NEW CASTLE — Lakeland High School's first boys basketball coach Richard Butt will be part of the 61st induction class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in March.
Butt, a 1954 graduate of Huntington High School, coached the Lakers for nine seasons from 1964-73 and led them to three sectional championships in 1965, 1968 and 1970. He was inducted into the Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
The 1967-68 team was the first Lakeland boys basketball team to play in a regional final.
“It was one of the more intelligent teams I’ve ever coached,” Butt said in a story on the 1967-68 Lakers in the News Sun in February 2018. “Athletically, we were so-so. But they knew what to do and played well together. I’m very proud of them.”
Paul Lauver was a senior on that 1967-68 team and was its second leading scorer.
“Coach Butt was good at changing defenses. We played several types of zones,” Lauver said in the story on the 1967-68 team in the News Sun in Feb. 2018. “We were smart enough to handle that and think ahead with our positioning.”
Butt was a head basketball coach for 32 seasons. That included five seasons at Liberty Center High School, where he compiled a 70-40 record from 1959-64 and led the team to a county championship and a sectional title in 1964 at the smallest school in the state with 67 students.
In 1983, Butt was one of five Indiana coaches chosen by the International Sports Exchange to conduct basketball clinics in Africa.
Butt is one of 18 men who are part if the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 61st induction class. The class also includes Boston Celtics president of basketball operations and former Butler men's basketball coach Brad Stevens, the late John DeVoe (the first president of the Indiana Pacers), Marion great and former Bishop Luers boys coach James Blackmon Sr., former Indiana University standout Brian Evans from Terre Haute South, former North Carolina standout and NBA player Eric Montross, Seymour High School athletic director and former Michigan State sharp-shooter from the late 1980s Kirk Manns, and former Bethel College men's basketball coach Mike Lightfoot.
Lightfoot, a 1974 LaVille High graduate, will receive the 2023 Silver Medal award from the Indiana Basketball Hall for his contributions to Indiana basketball other than as an Indiana high school player or an an Indiana high school coach.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 61st Men's Awards Banquet is set for March 22, 2023. The day's events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon, followed by a banquet in the evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
Reservations will soon be available online or through mail order in early 2023. For more information, contact the Indiana Basketball Hall by phone at (765) 529-1891, email info@hoopshall.com, or go online to www.hoopshall.com.
