Boys Soccer Knights blank Braves
DECATUR — East Noble defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival Bellmont 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Both Knight goals came in the first half. Mo Abdullah scored on an assist from Junior Pita, and Cristian Sanchez tallied on a free kick. EN is 9-3-2, 4-2 in the NE8.
The junior varsity match ended in a scoreless tie.
Central Noble downs Eastside Blazers, 2-1
ALBION — The Cougars evened their record to 5-5-2 with a 2-1 win over Eastside on Thursday.
Josh Rawles and Ryan Schroeder each scored for Central Noble, and Ethan Brille and Austin Kugler each had an assists.
In goal, Aidan Dreibelbis had 15 saves for the home team.
Girls Soccer West Noble defeats Central Noble
LIGONIER — The Chargers shut out the Cougars 7-0 on Thursday.
West Noble was led by Neyda Macias with four goals and two assists. Sherlyn Torres added two goals and a pair of assists. America Ibanez also scored her first goal of the season.
Jazmine Smith had five saves in goal for the Chargers.
Cross Country CN-Churubusco dual meet canceled
ALBION — Central Noble athletic director David Bremer announced on Twitter on Wednesday @CentralNobleAD that the Cougars’ home dual meet with Churubusco scheduled for this coming Tuesday was canceled by mutual agreement of the coaches from both teams.
CN cross country seniors will be honored at a home event later this season.
WN Middle School boys team falls twice
ANGOLA — West Noble Middle School’s boys cross country team lost to Angola (15-47) and Garrett (20-45) on Tuesday.
Evan Rodriguez led the Chargers in eighth place overall in 12 minutes, 25 seconds. Giovanni Maynard was 11th in 12:51. Micah Lowe was 20th in 13:21, and River Bieberich placed 26th in 14:00.
On Thursday, the Chargers competed against Fremont and Churubusco.
Rodriguez led West Noble in first place at 11:46, Maynard came in third at 12:30 and Lowe was fifth in 12:45.
Westview Junior High competes in 5-way dual
EMMA — Westview was led by Darin Bontrager and Keith Yoder in first and second place, respectively, against Angola, Bethany Christian, Hamilton and Wawasee in a 5-way dual on Thursday.
Bontrager finished in 10:29.1, and Yoder came in at 10:30.8.
Noah Bontrager, Jeryle Lambright, Austin Miller and Brandon Schwartz took the next four places to round out the top six. All finished under 11 minutes.
On the girls side, the Warriors claimed the top three spots with Anita Swartzentruber, Lynette Miller and Gwen Owsley, finishing first, second and third, respectively. Swartzentruber finished in 12:11 to lead all runners.
