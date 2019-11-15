Prep Girls Basketball Chargers, Warriors fall in non-conference tilts
West Noble and Westview lost non-conference games on Friday. The Chargers lost at home to Class 3A eighth-ranked Norwell 51-45, and the Warriors lost at Wawasee 46-38.
Wawasee won its second straight home game over a Northeast Corner Conference team to improve to 2-0. Wawasee opened with a 55-36 victory over Prairie Heights last Saturday. Westview is 0-2.
At Ligonier, West Noble battled a perennial area power from Norwell pretty much from start to finish. The Chargers had a three-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter before the Knights rallied to win.
Norwell (2-1) made 14-of-16 free throws in the game, including 7-of-9 in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Maiah Shelton had 19 points and junior guard Kaylee Fuelling scored 17 to lead the Knights.
Sophomore forward Jazmyn Smith had 25 points to pace West Noble (2-2). Lilly Mast added 12 points and Nichelle Phares scored six.
Norwell won the junior varsity game 50-15.
College Basketball Trine men loses to Capital Crusaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost to Capital (Ohio) 69-53 on Friday night.
The Crusaders led 39-24 at the half and maintained that margin in the second half to win their season opener.
Ganiya Yahaya had 19 points and two blocked shots for Capital. Griffin Doseck had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Four Crusaders scored in double figures.
Langston Johnson had 16 points for the Thunder (1-1). Marcus Winters and Brandan Johnson each scored 10. East Noble graduate Brent Cox grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
