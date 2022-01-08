HUNTINGTON — The Knights needed to make a big comeback, and their rally fell short.
East Noble trailed by 20 late in the third quarter and had a chance to cut it to two points with a minute left, but the Vikings held on and made enough plays down the stretch to win 78-68 Saturday night.
“In the first half, we were flat. We have to find a way to not come out flat. Our half-court defense was atrocious. That will be a main focus for us next week. We’re going to have to guard at a high level if we’re going to beat DeKalb,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “I’m proud of the way we came back, but the standard of this program needs to raise a little bit. We can’t just keep being proud of them battling back.”
Spencer Denton led the Knights (7-7, 0-2 NE8) with 25 points. He was 6-of-14 from distance. Keegan Foster had 11 points, and Owen Ritchie hit four three-pointers and ended up with 15.
Huntington North was led by Zach Hubartt, who had 26 points and nine rebounds. Will Hotchkiss finished with 24 points, and Wyatt Dohrman dumped in 14.
East Noble only hit three field goals in the third quarter, all threes but still trailed 53-36 headed into the fourth quarter.
A steal in the backcourt then a score from Denton plus the foul cut the lead down to 12 early in the fourth quarter.
“Our full-court pressure looked really good in the second half,” Durnell said. “It’s something that we’ll build on and something we’ll look at to use a lot more, because we were really active. That’s what caused us to come back.”
Back-to-back triples from Denton and Ritchie cut the lead to nine. Foster hit one and another was made by Denton to make it 63-56 midway through the period.
After some free throws by both sides, Foster and Denton each hit another one from beyond the arc to cut the lead to five, 71-66 with less than two minutes to go.
A pair of free throws from Denton kept it at five, and the Knights had a chance to make it two-point game with a three-point attempt from Ritchie, but the shot went in and out. Hubartt went the other way and scored and was fouled. He completed the three-point play to put the Vikings up back up by seven and put the game out of reach.
In the first half, the Vikings were able to dominate inside due to both East Noble big men Chris Hood and Hunter Kline each picking up three fouls.
Hotchkiss, the Vikings’ big man, took advantage with Hood and Kline on the bench by scoring 18 first-half points, including 12 in the first few minutes of the second quarter to push their lead to double digits.
The Knights were effective on offense early with a couple of baskets from Hood and a pair of three-pointers from Avery Kline and Denton.
After East Noble took a 12-7 lead, the Vikings went on a 10-0 run. It was the ability of the home team to turn defense into offense. Dohrman and Hotchkiss each scored after a steal. Huntington North had 10 points off turnovers in the first half.
Huntington scored the first seven points of the second quarter, five from Hotchkiss. Ritchie was fouled on a three-point attempt and knocked down all three free throws to end the run. Moments later, Hood picked up his third foul after re-entering the game. Hotchkiss went right at him and forced his third foul. He scored four more in a row to make it a 10-point game at 31-21 with 4:37 remaining in the first half.
Ritchie hit his second three to cut the deficit to seven, but the Vikings continued attacking the lane and drawing fouls. They used the free-throw line to increase their lead to 15, 41-26 at the break.
“It wasn’t our energy. It was more of our execution in the half court defensively. We didn’t do our job. Guys weren’t dropping on the backside and causing a lot of easy lay-ups,” Durnell said. “This is the second game we lost where a team didn’t make a three.”
Huntington North didn’t even attempt a three all night.
“We’re too big for that to happen. There’s no excuse for it,” Durnell said.
On the other hand, the Knights made 15 shots from distance and 10 of them came during the second half.
East Noble hosts rival DeKalb on Friday.
