CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Reese Wicker committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska last Friday.
Wicker and the Bulldog coaching staff share the same mentality of “nothing is given.”
Wicker said he will have to work every day while he’s at Concordia and earn everything he wants.
“I got along really well with the coaches. They understood me, and it seemed like a place that I wanted to wrestle at,” he said.
Wicker said he had the opportunity to either wrestle or play football in college, but he made the choice to just stick with one sport while in school.
He thought about staying locally and attending Trine University. He would’ve wrestled and played football with the Thunder.
Moving to the middle of the country doesn’t worry Wicker. He felt Concordia was a really close-knit community.
“I think it will be a cool, new experience,” Wicker said.
He plans on studying elementary education, and when he’s done with school, he wants to coach football and wrestling while being a teacher.
While at Churubusco, Wicker was an all-conference and IFCA All-State football player. He was a Class 1A AP All-State honorable mention in 2019 after he helped the Eagles rush for 382.9 yards per game and have a total of 83 tackles, 17 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
On the wrestling mat, he was a state qualifier his junior year and had a 28-9 record. During his senior year, Wicker was 33-2, a conference champion, a sectional title winner and a regional runner-up.
He said he was appreciative of the people who he surrounded himself with while at Churubusco.
“Just all of the relationships I’ve built,” Wicker said. “Both of the coaching staffs have helped me out so much to where I’ve become the man I am today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.