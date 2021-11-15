EMMA — Westview softball pitching ace Alexys Antal made her commitment of a little over a year official on Monday afternoon as she signed her national letter of intent with NCAA Division II University of Findlay (Ohio).
Antal committed to the Oilers in late October 2020 and the left-hander never wavered from that.
Mike Antal, Alexys’ father, said Findlay coaches learned about Alexys watching travel softball games online. Those coaches were interested in other players and Alexys shined in the circle and pitched very well against a very potent lineup to draw Findlay’s interest.
“I knew from my unofficial visit, it was home,” she said. “I didn’t need to explore anywhere else.
“It’s been a dream becoming a college softball player. It’s amazing (to sign). I thank the man upstairs, my family and my coaches past and present for the person I’ve become.”
Antal was 15-4 pitching for the Warriors last spring with a 1.30 earned run average in leading the team to a 17-6 record, a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship and a Class 2A sectional runner-up finish. Her 275 strikeouts were among the state leaders.
The daughter of Mike and Heather Antal also excelled swinging the bat. She hit .478 (33-69) with 33 runs scored, 27 stolen bases, 16 runs batted in and eight doubles. She had a .581 on-base percentage with the help of 14 walks, and only struck out once in 87 plate appearances.
Alexys Antal wants to hit at the college level as well as pitch.
“That was one of the very first questions I asked them, will they let pitchers hit? I love hitting,” she said. “They said if you’re in our top nine, they can’t not put you in the lineup.”
Antal is ready to work hard and earn her place at Findlay. Her old battery mate at Westview did. Addie Bender is a walk-on with the Oilers.
“Just get after it,” Antal said. “I’m going to go to work as soon as I get there. I’m going to give 100%, whether it be in practice or in school. I want to keep my grades up.”
Softball seems like a long way off, and Antal has enjoyed her senior year athletically. She played volleyball in the fall, and returned to basketball this season after taking last season off. It means a lot to her to be a role model and a mentor to her younger teammates.
