FORT WAYNE — Westview breezed through the doubles matches against Marion in one of the Homestead Semistate boys tennis duals on Saturday morning, then it got real tough.
The Warriors’ leading player got tough against a familiar high quality opponent to make history.
Senior Kurtis Davis got the clinching point at No. 1 singles against Giant junior Vikram Oddiraju in two hard-fought sets to give Westview its first semistate championship in program history with a 3-2 triumph.
The undefeated season will carry on to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals as the 25-0 Warriors will take on third-ranked Columbus North in a quarterfinal dual on Friday at noon at Carmel High School.
Columbus North defeated No. 4 Floyd Central 4-1 in one of the two semistate duals held in Jasper Saturday.
Outside of Fort Wayne, Davis won a first set tiebreaker before winning another tough set over Oddiraju, 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. The two players hit together at a tennis camp this past summer at Indiana Wesleyan.
Also factoring in was the windy conditions Saturday morning. On the side of the court furthest from the tower at Homestead’s tennis facility, the player had the wind at his back most of the time. It forced both players to play safe and try to keep the ball in play.”
“You had to change you game plan every two games,” Davis said.
“It was definitely neither of our best games. We did not hit a lot of winners,” he continued. “I wanted him to hit more balls and get him hustling and working hard. On the key points, I tried to keep the ball in play and kept fighting.”
Davis took the pressure off of freshman Isaiah Hostetler at No. 3 singles as he was trying to come back against Marion’s Jack Fauser, and Hostetler forced a third set. It was the ultimate No. 3 singles with two backboards hitting back and forth and having plenty of lengthy points. Fauser ended up winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
The easy part for the Warriors were on the doubles courts. Will Clark and Brady Hostetler did not lose a game to Caleb Spitzer and Nihal Nagesh at No. 2, and Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler won at No. 1 over Tristan Galeon and Nicolas Madden 6-0, 6-1.
“It was just really focusing on staying consistent,” Brandenberger said. “We knew if we would do that, we would win.”
The Warriors are emerging out of the unknown and making a name for themselves. Columbus North will be a different animal for Westview, but the Warriors will look to continue enjoying the journey.
“I’m happy for the kids. It’s a great moment for them and for the community,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “We have nothing to lose. I want them to enjoy the experience as they get a taste of the top echelon. We can see how much better we can be.”
Westview 3, Marion 2
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Vikram Oddiraju 7-6 (10-8), 7-5. 2. Noah Lyons (M) def. Justin Schwartz 6-4, 6-0. 3. Jack Fauser (M) def. Isaiah Hostetler 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Tristan Galeon-Nicolas Madden 6-0, 6-1. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Caleb Spitzer-Nihal Nagesh 6-0, 6-0.
