DUNLAP — It was a tightly-contested Concord Regional final between Westview and NorthWood Wednesday evening.
The Warriors won the majority of the first sets, but the Panthers did not go away. Westview weathered the Panthers’ storm and really focused in to keep its special season going.
The Warriors defeated NorthWood 3-2 to win their second regional title in program history and their first since 2007.
Westview (24-0) will play Marion in the Homestead Semi-state Saturday at 10 a.m. The Giants are the 29th-ranked team in the state coaches’ poll and defeated No. 23 Delta 3-2 to win the Marion Regional championship Wednesday.
“We’re excited about it. I wanted this (regional) win for them,” Warriors coach Tyler Miller said. This helped us focus in because you can’t get away with some errors. Better teams will make you pay for them.
“We have good guys. They backed up their goals. I’m proud of their accomplishments.”
Westview won the first point at No. 2 doubles with Will Clark and Brady Hostetler defeating Bryce Harner and and Treyton Martin 6-2, 6-1. Then NorthWood drew even at 1 with a straight-set win at No. 2 singles by junior Ben Vincent.
Warriors senior Kurtis Davis won the first set 6-1 over Wes Troyer at No. 1 singles. Troyer played tougher in the second set and his teammates were enthusiastic to help pull him through. But Davis held off Troyer to win the second set 7-5.
“There was a lot of pressure playing out there. They were better than when we faced them before,” Davis said. “But we got the job done.”
Westview freshman Isaiah Hostetler won a nip-and-tuck first set over senior Chase Horner at No. 3 singles 7-5. Hostetler took off from there to have an easier time of it in the second set 6-2 to clinch the regional title.
“I think that helped relaxed Isaiah and put pressure on the other guy,” Miller said. “Isaish is a good player for his positions and will be a good player. He has a good head on his shoulders.
NorthWood finished 17-2. Both dual losses this season came against Westview.
Concord Regional Final
Westview 3, NorthWood 2
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Wes Troyer 6-1, 7-5. 2. Ben Vincent (NW) def. Justin Schwartz 6-1, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Chase Horner 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Landon Holland-Jack Wysong (NW) def. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Bryce Harner-Treyton Martin 6-2, 6-1.
