CARMEL — Hannah Godfrey wanted a better showing in her first state finals appearance after struggling with what she called a “difficult” course on Friday.
Prairie View Golf Club, host of the boys and girls IHSAA State Finals tournaments, can be an eye-opening experience for any first-timer. For Godfrey, it was her first time at the state finals, and the first showing for West Noble at the state match.
Godfrey carded a 90 (18-over) and is tied for 63rd after the first round She finished her second day with an 87 and tied for 62nd at 33-over.
“Pretty bad... It was a tough round. The nerves got to me,” Godfrey said after her Friday round.
Godfrey said the amount of people watching, which was more than normal crowds during the regular season, the conference tournament, the sectional or regional, wasn’t the problem. But just being there and competing in her first state finals was a little overwhelming.
“I think it’s just the setting of ‘I’m at state finals right now,’” Godfrey said. “I’m not upset. I’m happy to be here. Being upset about it will just make my nerves worse. I’m not bothered.”
Starting on the back nine, the par-5 13th hole that gave Godfrey fits on Friday. She topped her drive and struggled the rest of the hole.
“My irons and my approach shots mostly,” Godfrey said on what she struggled with on Friday. “My short game saved me a lot today, but everything else was pretty decent.”
Godfrey parred four of the next five holes after the nasty 13th.
After managing holes 1-4 OK, Godfrey again struggled on the next five, hitting sand at several points.
On Saturday, she posted a slightly better score, but still ran into trouble on the tough Carmel course.
Her second round got off to a rough start with two bogeys and a double bogey. Godfrey hit her first birdie of the tournament at the par-4 16. She finished with a good effort on the front nine, including four pars and four bogeys.
