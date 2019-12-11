KENDALLVILLE — The Knights were in their second close game this week, but this time, they couldn’t pull out the win.
Northrop (4-3) outscored East Noble 15-5 in overtime for a 53-43 victory on Wednesday. The Knights (4-6) were pushed until the end by Central Noble on Monday but came away victorious 38-34.
East Noble led 30-25 to start the fourth quarter, and the Bruins opened the period on a 10-4 run to take their first lead since the closing moments of the first half.
A bucket by Kylie Garton gave the Knights back the lead, 35-34, with 3:35 left. Then, a three by TiAuna White swung the lead towards Northrop a few seconds later. East Noble answered with a shot from Grace Patton assisted by Karly Kirkpatrick to tie the game at 38-38 with 2:45 left.
After the Knights gained possession with 1:58 left, they held the ball trying to get the last shot. Both teams called timeouts, trying to set up different defenses and plays for the final seconds. East Noble inbounded the ball with 1.6 left and couldn’t get a shot off, forcing overtime.
In the extra period, Northrop’s White continued what she did for most of the second half: score. White scored 25 of her 29 points in the second half and overtime.
“We haven’t been in many situations at the end of the game like that, and hopefully we’ll get better at that,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said.
Northrop did enough from the free-throw line to beat East Noble in the overtime period. The Bruins finished 11-of-22 from the stripe in the game. East Noble was 4-for-8.
The Knights got off to a good start on Wednesday. They were passing the ball well and forcing turnovers by the Bruins. A three-pointer by Carly Turner gave the home team an early 7-2.
A quick 7-0 spurt gave the Bruins the lead, and they extended it to six points early in the second with a couple more baskets. Then, the Knights went on a 13-2 run to finish the first half with a 22-17 lead.
Kirkpatrick hit back-to-back threes and assisted on another to Bree Walmsley. Avan Beiswanger found a wide open driving lane to the hoop for a layup to give the Knights the five-point lead at the break.
East Noble kept Northrop at an arm’s length throughout the third quarter but struggled to extend its lead. Ella Lewin scored on an offensive rebound putback at the buzzer to put her team up by five at the end of the quarter.
Kirkpatrick led the Knights with 11 points and six rebounds. Garton and Beiswanger each had nine points, and Turner and Patton each had seven rebounds.
Booth hopes the experience of playing in close games like Monday and Wednesday only make her team better as the season progresses.
“It’s just going to make us better at the end of the game when we’re in that situation more often,” Booth said. “Just taking care of the ball and being sure with passes and just doing the little things right at the end is huge.”
East Noble hosts Bellmont Friday for a Northeast 8 Conference game.
