ALBION — The Central Noble boys put on a defensive clinic against Whitko on Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 2 Cougars defeated the Wildcats 75-27 to improve to 19-1 on the season.
“We set the tone defensively, and we were pretty good defensively all night,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “Other than a few right-hand drives and I think they had five threes in the second half, that’s all they got.”
Central Noble was led in scoring by Connor Essegian with 19 points, which puts him at 2,239 for his career and moved him into 20th in the Indiana boys high school career scoring leaders.
Logan Gard dominated inside for stretches and ended up with 18 points, and Conner Lemmon finished with a career-high 17 points.
The Cougars never trailed in Tuesday’s game and went on an 18-0 run that stretched from the 5:16 mark of the first quarter to the 5:13 mark in the second quarter.
After a couple of baskets from the Wildcats, Lemmon and Sam Essegian harassed the visitors and forced turnovers on three straight possessions. A 5-0 run by Lemmon put the Cougars up 28-8.
“The pressure that they put on with Sam’s length and Conner moving his feet. That’s what got us going in the second quarter,” Bodey said.
Gard added a couple of buckets inside and a three from Lemmon at end of the half made it 38-12 in favor of Central Noble.
The Cougars never let up in the second half. They kept moving the ball quickly up court and attacking the rim. Jackson Andrews pulled down a tough defensive rebound and drove all the way to the cup. He was followed by a hard drive by Lemmon, who was also fouled and converted the three-point play for a 30-point lead.
The running clock started after Gard scored eight straight to end the third quarter, including a dunk after an offensive rebound from Connor Essegian.
Gard’s run started an even bigger run by the Cougars that ended up being another 18-0 run.
The Cougars have not been messing around in the last few weeks since their only loss of the season. Bodey has been stressing a full, 32-minute effort from his players. On Tuesday, he nearly got it.
“We play pretty darn good a lot of times. I feel like maybe we have most of our games have 24 minutes of pretty good basketball, then a couple stretches of eight minutes were not at the level we should be at. We’ve been talking about 32 minutes for the last couple of weeks,” Bodey said. “We didn’t play much in the fourth quarter, but I thought tonight was as close to the mental and physical effort for 32 minutes that we need to get to.”
