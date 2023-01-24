Even though his body told him to stop playing the sport he loves, Karch Bachman is grateful for the experiences hockey gave him.
Bachman, a Wolcottville native, began playing hockey at age 3 and skated regularly on Dallas Lake near his family home. He traveled throughout the Midwest in his youth and starred on Culver Military Academy’s Prep team, averaging more than a point a game in his junior and senior seasons before being a National Hockey League draft pick by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round in 2015.
Bachman went on to play four years of college hockey for a Miami of Ohio program in transition, and dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak at the very end of that experience. He then played a couple of years professionally before hip and pelvic injuries became too much to deal with. Last summer, at the age of 25, Bachman retired.
Bachman dealt with an assortment of injuries over the past few years, including to shoulders and with concussions. But the one that often came up and re-emerged were hip and pelvic injuries. He had surgeries on both hips three weeks apart in January 2022.
“It’s such an unnatural motion to skate that it puts a ton of stress and strain on the hips and pelvis, and even more so for goalies,” Bachman said. “My strength was skating. I’m very fortunate with my ability to skate.”
The preparations for the 2021-22 season, his second season as a professional, started well for Bachman. He took part in the Panthers’ developmental camp and wore a Panther jersey for the first time in a rookie tournament that included draft picks from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes.
“It was a good experience,” Bachman said of the development camp and the rookie tournament.
But the hip and pelvic issues came back. He had an MRI on his left hip. He went on injured reserve during training camp with the Charlotte Checkers, the Panthers’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Bachman went to the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits for conditioning and get game experience. He played in only two games and had a goal. But he got hurt again, including suffering a concussion. He had surgery on both hips, and it was going to take him six to eight months to recover.
But setbacks along the way forced Bachman to retire.
“It was a good plan. But I had similar issues,” he said. “I went through some medical testing over the summer, but did not have a lot of great training going in. We exhausted all our options and I made the decision.
“I love the game of hockey,” Bachman added. “I didn’t make the decision. My body made it for me, and that is a blessing in disguise. I’ll have some issues long-term, but I’ll be able to skate again.”
Bachman planned on playing some pickup hockey last week as he begun the next chapter of his life in Minneapolis. He just started a job in investment banking.
Late in his hockey career, Bachman had some worthwhile seasons, including his fourth and final season at Miami in the 2019-20 season and his first season as a pro in Greenville in 2020-21.
The RedHawks had a new coach in 2019-20 as 1993 Miami graduate Chris Bergeron came home after nine seasons leading Bowling Green to replace the coach that put Miami hockey on the national map. Enrico Blasi was fired in March 2019 after leading Miami to 398 victories and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in 20 years, including two Frozen Four appearances.
However, Bachman felt he had his best season as a RedHawk in Bergeron’s first season at the helm. Bachman had 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 34 games that senior campaign. He had a plus-3 rating after being minus-33 the first three seasons in Miami.
“Chris Bergeron revitalized my career,” Bachman said. “He was a good fit for me and good for my development. There were some frustrations as a leader. I learned how to persevere through some tough times. But he put myself and my linemates in a position of turning pro.
“It was a clean slate and I stayed healthy.”
Bachman ended up playing 143 games for Miami and had 29 goals and 40 assists. Then he signed his first AHL contract with Charlotte after COVID ended his senior season at Miami as the team was supposed to play top seed Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament.
“We flew out there (to Duluth),” Bachman said. “I was sitting in my hotel room and was seeing the NBA and all the other leagues cancel. Then they waved us home and we bussed 13 hours back home.
“It was frustrating wanting to play. Obviously, it was a challenging time.”
Bachman was initially supposed to report to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. But the Checkers were one of three AHL teams to opt out for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
Bachman went to Greenville instead that season and had 10 goals and four assists in 32 games. But his season was cut short and he ended up having shoulder surgery. Still, his play that season helped him sign another AHL contract with the Checkers for the following season.
“It was a great team in Greenville. There were seven guys with NHL contracts and four guys with AHL contracts,” Bachman said. “I learned the pro game there. It was hard hockey. It was a man’s game. I learned pretty quickly.
“Truthfully, I was playing really quality hockey that (first) year. I had found my game and was playing well.”
Bachman was invited to go to the Panthers’ main training camp after taking part in the team’s development camp and rookie tournament and before the 2021-22 season began. Bachman was still a part of the team during training camp despite being on injured reserve.
Bachman sat in the stands with Joe Thornton, who played his 24th and likely final NHL season with the Panthers last season. Thornton, the No. 1 overall pick by the Boston Bruins in 1997, played in 1,714 NHL games in his career and scored 1,539 points.
“I spent time with all the guys. Even though I was on IR, I was able to be around some of my hockey heroes,” Bachman said. “To be around (Leading Florida player Aleksander) Barkov and the rest of those guys, it was cool to be a part of that experience. It was a silver lining.”
Bachman leaned on his family, including his parents Kurt and Roxanne, and his faith while dealing with his injuries and his setbacks.
“It was a physical grind. But it was not nearly as challenging as the mental side of it,” Karch Bachman said. “It was exciting to be pain-free, then it was heartbreaking to feel the hip and pelvic pain come back. Faith is a big part of me. When you have challenges like that, you lean on your foundation.”
“It has been a long journey and it was particularly trying to see my parents go through that.”
Bachman looks forward to being a hockey fan and seeing his friends play from playing days at Culver Military, Miami (Ohio) and the Florida Panthers organization. He has mentored younger players seeking advice now and then. He is not ruling out getting back in hockey in some way down the road, but he wants to get himself established in his new job.
“It’s been a very unique path to take. I put in the work. I’ve been able to see the world,” Bachman said. “It was a dream come true. As a kid, I never expected to do what I did. To have so many quality people around me, I’ll never take it for granted.
“I have tons of gratitude. I’m totally thankful.”
