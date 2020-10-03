KENDALLVILLE — East Noble finally put it all together for four quarters and ended their three-game losing steak on senior night with a 27-10 win over Columbia City on Friday night.
“It feels great. It sucks losing, but it feels great to knock off an undefeated Columbia City team at home, which could be our very last home game,” East Noble quarterback/linebacker Cole Schupbach said.
The Knights defense slowed down Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt with two interceptions and seven sacks. Bolt was 7-of-16 for 113 yards. He ran for 71 yards and one touchdown.
“We felt like we need to have four or five sacks and a couple of interceptions,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We knew that we weren’t going to do it just by playing base. We had to be creative a little bit. I thought (defensive coordinator) Ryan Robertson was on it. He killed it. He had a great game plan, great communication with his guys.”
Amstutz called Robertson one of the best coaches around.
The defense played well without Ethan Nickles and Damian Williams, who were out due to injury before the game, then Alex Neuhaus went down with an injury during the second half. Justin Marcellus came in to help in the secondary and picked off Bolt in the end zone early in the fourth quarter when East Noble was up 21-10.
Rowan Zolman’s return to the lineup helped both the receiving corps and secondary units, which were both lacking depth. He also picked off Bolt, and his interception came on the following Columbia City possession.
After the pick by Zolman, Schupbach broke off 32-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach at 27-10 with 3:03 left. Schupbach said the Knights (4-3, 2-2 Northeast 8) physically dominated the Eagles (6-1, 4-1 NE8) for all four quarters.
“Without a doubt. In the first quarter, it was close. We turned the ball over once. We just felt like we needed to come out play in the second half. We haven’t played a full four quarters of football all year. We felt like we definitely did that this week,” Schupbach said.
Schupbach led the Knights with 110 rushing yards on 19 carries. He second touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run.
Both teams punted on their first two drives. On the next Columbia City possession, Bolt only needed three plays to put in the end zone. Following a couple of 15-yard passes, Bolt kept it on the ground, broke two tackles and score on a 21-yard scamper to the end zone.
On the ensuing East Noble drive, the Knights moved towards midfield before Schupbach was picked off by Ryan Elsten.
The Eagles capitalized on the turnover with some points, but only three. Garrett Klefeker drilled a 44-yard field to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter.
East Noble responded with 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that featured plenty of runs by Marcellus and Kainon Carico. Marcellus capped the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown run to cut into the Eagle lead with 7:10 left in the first half.
Columbia City’s next drive was cut short after Bolt was sacked by Hunter Pfeiffer and Bryce Charles, forcing a punt from the Eagles.
The short punt gave East Noble great field position at the Columbia City 37.
Again, it was more handoffs to Marcellus and Carico. The left side of the offensive line pushed the Eagles’ defense back on its heels, and Marcellus scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard score with 2:25 left. The extra point was blocked to make it 13-10 East Noble. Marcellus finished with 87 rushing yards on 25 carries, and Carico ended up with 34 yards on six attempts.
The Eagles hurried to tie the game before halftime, but Bolt was sacked on the final play of the half, and the field goal unit late getting out on the field.
East Noble outgained Columbia City 288-202.
The win gave Amstutz his 100th career win.
“I forgot as this is going on, and I’m just worried about getting better. You lose a couple of games and it’s something that doesn’t seem like it really matters. Just on the note of the 100th win, Trevor Tipton (who has 121 career wins) shakes my hand and says, ‘Welcome to the club.’ It’s kind of an insane feeling to be in a group of people that have coached so long and have so much success. It’s so many great players and great coaches. It’s been an awesome run.”
Logansport 50, Central Noble 14
In Logansport, the Cougars fell to 4-3 on the season after losing to the Berries. The two teams decided to play earlier Friday after both had to cancel games scheduled with different opponents less than 24 hours before kickoff.
Central Noble was scheduled to play Churubusco, and Logansport was supposed to play Kokomo.
The Cougars got both of their touchdowns from Will Hoover. His 7-yard touchdown run gave Central Noble an early 7-0 lead. Then, the Berries scored 30 unanswered points before Hoover punched it in from the 5 for the Cougars’ second TD.
Central Noble returns home to play Eastside next Friday.
