LAGRANGE — Once the Fairfield girls went up double-digits, they did a good job of fighting off any attempt at a comeback by Lakeland.
The Class 2A No. 2 Falcons went up 32-21 with a three-pointer from Bailey Willard, who led her team with 19 points, at the start of the third quarter and never allowed the Lakers (5-6, 1-3 NECC) to get close for a 62-52 win on Friday night.
Willard was one of four Fairfield (10-0, 4-0) players to reach double figures. Brea Garber had 14 points, and Brooke Sanchez and Kaylee Dillon each had 10.
Lakeland's Faith Riehl led all scorers 21 points and eight rebounds. Peyton Hartsough had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Alivia Rasler did most of her damage late and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Lakers struggled early on with Fairfield's 2-3 zone. They were forced to shoot over it and had some success with four three-pointers, three from Riehl, in the first quarter, but that was their only offense for the period.
Fairfield continued to mix up its defense and didn't allow Lakeland to find a rhythm.
“We tried to make some adjustments and tried to put Faith somewhere else so that we could get her open, but it didn't work so we went back to what we normally do. That seemed to work a little better,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “They went to a box-and-one, and we've been working on things and in our execution against the box-and-one, we weren't doing what we needed to do.”
On the other end, Fairfield was getting open looks from anywhere it wanted, including from outside.
“My biggest disappointment is our defense. We're resting on defense, and we're not denying everywhere, and they took advantage of that,” Gearheart said. “You can't let their shooters shoot open threes, and we did that. We're not talking on defense and when there's a back screen and then they throw it over top. It's just communication.”
Willard had three triples in the first half. Her second one rattled in and gave Fairfield a 25-17 lead.
Kayla Poole scored the next four points for the Lakers to cut the lead down to four, but the Falcons hit four free throws to push the lead back to eight at halftime.
Riehl scored the first seven points for Lakeland to start the third quarter, but she was answered every time with a three from Fairfield, including Willard's fifth that made it a 10-point game.
Then, the free throws started to pile up for the Falcons. They had 27 free-throw attempts to just two by Lakeland.
“(The officials) are calling our reaches and they're not calling their reaches. The officials are part of the game. All you can do is keep talking to them and telling them,” Gearheart said.
The Falcons made two field goals in the fourth quarter and took 16 free throws, making 10. The trips to the stripe kept Fairfield in control.
The Lakers got as close as nine after a steal and score from Rasler with 3:11 left, but the Falcons made enough free tosses to keep Lakeland at a safe distance.
Lakeland shot just over 40 percent for the game and made nine three-pointers, which is an improvement from where they've been this season.
“We didn't take ourselves out of the ballgame. We had some runs. If we made a couple of lay-ups and a couple of baskets at the right time, that would have been a closer ballgame and a lot tighter at the end,” Gearheart said.
Lakeland hosts Bethany Christian tonight.
Central Noble 45, Westview 25
In Emma, the Warriors led 10-6 after the first quarter, but the Cougars took over from there, outscoring Westview 39-15 over the final three quarters.
Meghan Kiebel and Courtney Gray each had 13 for Central Noble (8-4, 4-1 NECC), and Madi Vice scored 12.
For the Warriors (2-9, 1-4), Hope Bortner had seven, Sarah Lapp had six and Alexys Antal and Andrea Miller each had four.
Bellmont 68, East Noble 32
In Kendallville, the Knights (2-8, 1-1 NE8) were up on the Squaws 15-11 after the first quarter, but the visiting team found its groove and ran away with the win.
The Squaws (8-3, 2-0) were led by Sydney Keane, who had 20 points. Hailey Cole and Emily Bleke each had seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.