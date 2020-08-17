KENDALLVILLE — Both Westview and East Noble learned a little bit about themselves in Monday’s season opening tennis dual.
However, it was the Warriors who learned while also being victorious in a 3-2 win.
The Warriors picked up wins at both of the doubles spots and at No. 3 singles.
Tim Brandenberger won his No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-4 over East Noble’s Carver Miller. Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Ryan Ludwig and Bryson Ortiz.
“They’ve been good for us at No. 2 doubles the last couple of years, so they’re expecting a lot of themselves. They did a good job of staying up and closing out their match,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
At No. 2 doubles, Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz beat Ryan Gienger and Kyle Blackburn 6-4, 6-0.
“We got behind in a couple of other matches but the guys didn’t get down. They were able to come back and regroup a little bit. That was nice to see in a couple of our matches,” Miller said.
East Noble had both doubles teams made up of players who were playing together for the first time. Over the course of the season, Knights coach Aaron Edwards expects more aggressive net play and consistent baseline play from his doubles teams.
The two victories for the Knights came from the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions.
Vittorio Bona battled with Isaiah Hostetler and pulled out a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles. Nolan Ogle defeated Elijah Hostetler 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
“I was proud of the effort tonight, especially from our No. 1 and 2 singles, Bona and Ogle, to persevere in really close matches,” Edwards said.
Miller said his guys had some early jitters, which caused some unforced errors. He said he would also like to see his players working on getting in better positions for shots.
Both teams came away with things to work on, but luckily there’s still a lot of season left.
“I love playing Westview in the first match of the year, because we learn where we need to get better,” Edwards said. “They’re the best team in the area, and it’s a great measuring stick to show us what we need to do.”
Westview also won four of the six junior varsity matches.
