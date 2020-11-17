FORT WAYNE — The East Noble girls hung close with Concordia for three quarters, but the Cadets’ (3-0) overwhelming defense turned into easy transition points in the fourth quarter and led to a 58-34 win for the home team.
The Cadets only led 36-29 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored the Knights 22-5 in the final period.
Concordia’s trio of Chanteese Craig, Annaka Nelson and Grace Hedtke took over in the fourth quarter. Craig dealt with foul trouble for most of the game. She picked up three in the first half, but she scored six of her 14 points in the final frame. Hedtke also scored six in the fourth including the final two baskets of the night after an offensive rebound and a steal. Nelson also scored her last bucket of the game off a steal.
Concordia scored 11 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter alone. If they weren’t doing it off a turnover, the Cadets were doing it off an offensive rebound. Concordia scored 15 points second chance points in the win, led by Craig, who score more than half her points after an offensive rebound.
The Knights were without Avan Beiswanger and Kyndal Mynhier, which would have helped with the turnovers.
Carly Turner led East Noble with 19 points. She did most of her damage from the outside, hitting four three-pointers. Grace Patton added seven points, and Bree Walmsley scored five.
The contest was back-and-forth for the first three quarters. Concordia never trailed in the game, but the Knights were within 10 points for the first 24 minutes.
A long two by Turner tied the game 9-9 with 4:05 left in the first quarter, and East Noble didn’t score until the 6:50 mark in the second quarter, which was Turner’s second trey of the night.
The Cadets couldn’t extend the lead because of the Knights’ defensive pressure that held up for most of the night.
Another transition three by Turner tied the game 17-17 with 1:30 left in the second quarter, but a three-pointer by LonDynn Betts gave Concordia a 20-18 lead at halftime.
The Knights struggled early in the second half to find the bottom of the net as the Cadets’ defensive forced long possessions by East Noble. Walmsley knocked down three with 3:35 left in the third to end the drought.
While Craig was on the bench for the last few minutes of the third, the Knights cut lead down to seven after two baskets by Patton, including an and-one, and both were assisted by Karly Kirkpatrick.
Once Concordia got up by double digits in the fourth, the Knights were out of gas to make a late charge.
East Noble returns on Saturday to face North Side.
