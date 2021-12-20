Happy Holidays!
It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Only if we had some snow on the ground to go along with all of the holiday tournaments and invitationals that will happen over the next two weeks.
Since it is the holiday season, the KPC Sports staff and I will be taking a short break on picking games. But we’ll be back at the beginning of the new year, and I’ll be ready to dominate the rest of the staff.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 10-1, 4-0 NECC
Even when they do struggle, the Railroaders are able to find ways to win. Garrett won despite not scoring for a long time against Bellmont on Thursday. I agree with coach Bob Lapadot when he said after the game that it “says a lot” about his team.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 7-5, 4-2 NECC
The Hornets were impressive on the defensive end against Lakeland, especially after a sluggish first quarter. Leah Snyder showed she could be effective in the paint with multiple offensive rebounds and putbacks.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 9-4, 5-1 NECC
The Cougars only had one contest last week at West Noble, and they were able to pull it out behind an impressive performance from Meghan Kiebel. The junior has continually improved from the first time she took the floor her freshman year.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 9-4, 4-2 NECC
The Blazers have now won five in a row and earned a double-digit win over Lakeland on Saturday. The schedule does get tougher starting Thursday against Heritage in the old Butler High School gym.
No. 5 Prairie Heights
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 6-6, 3-4 NECC
The Panthers got back on track with a double-digit win over Churubusco. Heights takes the last spot over Lakeland, because of the head-to-head win earlier this season.
Others considered: Lakeland, DeKalb.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 6-0, 3-0 NECC
I told you the target on Central Noble’s back got bigger and West Noble and Woodlan both nearly got a bullseye last week. The Cougars were able to squeak by both of them, and it won’t be the last time they’ll have to win in that fashion.
No. 2 Eastside
Last week: 3
Record: 7-0, 2-0 NECC
The Blazers responded to my criticism of an easy schedule by taking care of business against Lakewood Park and Lakeland, both by more than 20 points.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 4-2, 1-1 NECC
The Chargers gave Central Noble fits on Friday night. They’re going to do that to all of the better teams on their schedule. Hopefully for them, they can give teams fits, then beat them.
No. 4 Fremont
Last week: 5
Record: 3-1, 2-0 NECC
The Eagles were off last week but do move up a spot after DeKalb lost two games.
No. 5 Westview
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 3-1, 2-0 NECC
The Warriors are also beneficiaries of the Barons losing. Westview beat Hamilton by 69 points. A nice win but doesn’t offer much as far as analysis.
Others considered: East Noble, DeKalb, Prairie Heights.
