TERRE HAUTE — Westview’s seven-time state track and field champion Skyler Carpenter (Jacobs) was inducted into the Indiana Track and Field & Cross Country Hall of Fame on June 25th during the 49th annual induction ceremony at the Idle Creek Golf Course Banquet Center.
Carpenter, a 2012 Westview High School graduate, was one of 14 members of the Class of 2022 to be inducted.
Carpenter won the girls’ 300-meter hurdles state championship three straight years from 2010-12, including setting a state record in the event to cap off her junior season at 42.03 seconds.
Carpenter won the 100 hurdles and long jump state titles in both her junior and senior seasons in 2011 and 2012. She also earned eight school records at Westview and set numerous sectional and regional records.
In her final state meet in 2012, Carpenter received the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Mental Attitude Award, which is given to student-athletes for excellence in attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.
Carpenter was named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and was nominated for Wendy’s High School Heisman national award. She also took part in the Midwest Meet of Champions after the IHSAA State Finals and won the long jump, placed second in the 300 hurdles and helped Team Indiana win the 4-by-100 relay.
At the national level during her prep career, Carpenter won the U.S. Track and Field Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics national title in the 400 hurdles as a sophomore in 59.96 seconds. In her junior year, she placed in the top eight nationally in both the 400 hurdles and the 100 hurdles.
At the end of her high school career, Carpenter ranked third in the nation in the 300 hurdles, which drew the attention of many collegiate track and field programs.
Carpenter went on to receive a full athletic scholarship to Vanderbilt University out of the Southeastern Conference. She double majored in Medicine, Health and Society and Child Development, received the U.S. Track and Field Coaches Association Academic All-American award, and put herself in the Commodore record books in the 4-by-400 relay team, the 800 and her specialty, the 400 hurdles.
Carpenter competed in numerous SEC championships and qualified for the regional meets every year of her collegiate career.
Carpenter went on to receive a Masters in Nurse Midwifery at the Vanderbilt School of Nursing and now works as a Certified Nurse Midwife in Atlanta, Georgia.
The induction class of 2022 also included distance running greats Andy Bayer from Leo and Waverly Neer from Culver Academies and pole vaulting standout Cory Shank from Northrop.
