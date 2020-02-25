AUBURN — It’s been a record-breaking season for Central Noble, and it continued on Tuesday night against Lakewood Park.
The Class 2A No. 8 Cougars defeated the Panthers 70-50 and picked up their 19th win of the season, which is the most in a season in program history. Central Noble finished 18-7 during the 2000-01 season, when it went all the way to semi-state.
Tuesday night’s win was a total team victory for Central Noble.
“We played seven guys, all seven guys contributed. It’s the kind of game you want going into sectionals,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Connor Essegian, who recently broke the school record for most points in a season and is nearing the 1,000-point mark for his career as a sophomore, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Sawyer Yoder also dropped in 20 points with seven boards.
Ryan Schroeder was everywhere on Tuesday and did almost everything. He scored six points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists and snagged three steals. Myles Smith had nine points and four assists, Logan Gard added eight points, Austin Kugler had seven points and three steals and Rece Vice played some big minutes for the Cougars.
Lakewood Park (10-11) was led by Caedmon Bontrager, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Pike scored 15, and Giovi Talarico hit four three-pointers for 12 points.
The first quarter turned into a track meet that featured multiple transition buckets and lots of points.
Central Noble (19-4) jumped out to a 12-2 lead after back-to-back threes from Essegian. Then, a dunk from Bontrager ended a 10-0 Cougar run.
The Panthers hit a couple of threes to close the gap by the end of the period, including one made by Talarico at the buzzer.
The Cougars turned up the pressure in the second quarter and forced a lot of mistakes by Lakewood. The Panthers committed nine turnovers on their first 10 possessions of the second quarter, and the Central Noble lead grew from four points to 13 points.
A 16-2 run by the Cougars included seven scores off of turnovers. Smith and Kugler both hit threes during the run.
“I thought for the most part in the first half we were good defensively,” Bodey said. “When we gambled, they got some stuff. When we maybe lunged, they got some stuff. But when we were just solid, our rotations were pretty good, kept the ball out of the lane. It was a pretty good half defensively.”
Central Noble led 37-23 at halftime.
The Panthers clawed their way back into briefly in the third quarter. Talarico hit a three with 1:35 left in the third to make it 47-38, the only time the lead was single digits in the second half.
“(Lakewood Park) is good a team. I think mainly because they don’t quit,” Bodey said. “In games I’ve watched, they always hang around and find a way to keep it close and give themselves a chance at the end.”
Central Noble took over from that point, only allowing 12 more points to be scored by the home team. Yoder did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the final 16 minutes. He drained a three and scored a putback early in the fourth to push the lead to 20 points, 61-41, for the first time.
The Cougars look to continue improve on their current six-game winning streak at Fairfield on Friday. The Panthers host Adams Central on the same day.
