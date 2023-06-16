KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School and East Noble Middle School will host the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine 7-on-7 Football Tournament on Wednesday.
Play will start at 9 a.m. Championship games of each eight-team pool will start at 3:45 p.m. Spectators can watch the action all day for free.
Area teams East Noble, Carroll and West Noble will be taking part in this 7-on-7 event. The Carroll Chargers are the defending Class 6A state runner-up. The West Noble Chargers will be a team to watch with a talented young core and Drew Yates returning as starting quarterback for his senior season.
EN and Carroll will compete in the bigger school Surge Division that will be played at East Noble High School, 901 Garden St. The other teams in the division are Snider, Homestead, Leo, Northrop, Wayne and Huntington North.
West Noble will play in the smaller school Thrive Division, which will be played at East Noble Middle School, 415 Drake Rd. The other teams in the division are Fort Wayne South Side, Concordia, Woodlan, Heritage, Birch Run (Mich.) and Ohio teams Bryan and Wayne Trace.
The Warriors are coached by former Prairie Heights head coach and former Trine University assistant coach Mike Smith. Birch Run, which is located between Flint and Saginaw, is coached by Nick Maksimchuk, a former head coach at Fremont, a former defensive coordinator at East Noble and Angola and a Tri-State University graduate who played in the Thunder defensive backfield.
