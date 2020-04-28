KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Gage Ernsberger committed to compete in track and field for the University of Memphis on Monday night.
The senior Knight was verbally committed to the University of Indianapolis initially, but after the spring season was canceled and the opportunity to improve his marks to earn more scholarship money was gone, he decided to look elsewhere.
Enter Memphis.
“The University of Memphis coach (Kyle Ellis) reached out to me really quickly after that and we got to talking. Everything just seemed right,” Ernsberger said.
Memphis was the right fit for Ernsberger because he thinks it’s the right spot for him to reach his goals and do it while competing against the best.
“(Ellis) mentioned I would fit in pretty well because they have an outstanding high jumper right now, who jumps over seven feet, and that’s one of my goals that I wish to hit pretty soon,” Ernsberger said. “They compete in the (American Athletic Conference), so they compete against a bunch of big schools. It’s a really good athletic opportunity to really test myself. I’d be jumping along some of the best in the country.”
The possibility of going to an NCAA Division-I school like Memphis was a dream for Ernsberger, one that was thought to be too farfetched a couple of years ago.
“Two or three years ago, if you would have told me I was doing D1, I would have laughed in your face, because I didn’t think I would be in this position in track,” Ernsberger said. “I didn’t know I was any good at track until I snuck into the state finals my sophomore year. From then it was like, ‘Wow, I can do something with this.’”
Ernsberger placed 17th in his first state finals appearance in 2018. Last season, he tied for 16th place.
He was hoping to place in the top five this season and reach heights near seven feet. He also wanted to break the East Noble school record, which he was one inch away from.
Ernsberger missed the first indoor meet of the 2020 season, but when he did start practicing, he was clearing heights that he was hitting toward the end of last season and doing from shorter than normal starting distance.
When the season was canceled, it ruined all of his chances to break records, place at state and reach new heights.
“I was getting ready for big heights. At first, it was like, ‘This isn’t happening. This is out of a movie,’” Ernsberger said.
He said he is still training and looking forward to getting down to Memphis.
Ernsberger said he will compete in the high jump and long jump for the Tigers but is open to competing in other events.
He plans on majoring in chemistry or biochemistry with the idea to go to medical school after obtaining his undergraduate degree.
